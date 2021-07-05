PragerU Mocked for Posting American Flag With 54 Stars

PragerU quickly became the butt of the joke after posting to Twitter a graphic of the American flag with an incorrect number of stars and stripes. The mistake came as part of a tweet where the company — which notably creates content from a Conservative perspective — encouraged people to be proud of their relationship with the flag.

“You should NOT be ashamed to #FlyTheFlag #ProudAmerican” PragerU tweeted in celebration of the Fourth of July.

But, looking closely at the flag posted, there are 54 stars instead of 50. It’s possible that the additional white stripes at the top and bottom of the flag were meant solely as a border for the graphic, but it certainly ended up looking like this flag was honoring 15 original colonies, instead of the correct 13.

Naturally, people called out the mistake immediately.

I’m not sure I’d have the inclination to fly a flag with the wrong number of stars and the wrong number of stripes. But you do you. https://t.co/K3meZpnWFS — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) July 5, 2021

Counting can be hard https://t.co/1BuzpjuxL5 — nick elliott (@nickkelliott_) July 5, 2021

15 original colonies

54 states

graphic design is my passion https://t.co/rOEzCjZS6F — 💉💥🐟🌮 (@CrunchyFishTaco) July 5, 2021

So, what — or rather, who — are those four extra stars for? Many joked that this was actually PragerU’s subtle case for giving statehood to Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico.

“Pleasantly surprised to see PragerU advocating for not only DC and Puerto Rico statehood, but also adding Guam and the Virgin Islands into the mix,” Justin Baragona tweeted.

Pleasantly surprised to see PragerU advocating for not only DC and Puerto Rico statehood, but also adding Guam and the Virgin Islands into the mix. https://t.co/9zhgvmdm0e — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 5, 2021

PragerU accidentally advocating statehood for DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands with their flag design? Based. https://t.co/yQiTTCH01K — Kendall Youens (@kendallybrown) July 5, 2021

LOL @PragerU posted a patriotic “American” flag with 54 stars & like 15 stripes. Great to see the conservatives finally admitting Guam, Puerto Rico, American Samoa and the U.S. Virgin Islands as states. Need one more for Northern Mariana Islands, but we’ll take what we can get. https://t.co/85w0N1TldS — Michael Kent (@michaelkent) July 5, 2021

Following the mockery online, PragerU did not address the mistake (and as of this writing, had not taken down the incorrect graphic) but did post a few more tweets in support of the flag.

I stand for the flag of the most exceptional country to ever exist. 🇺🇸#FlyTheFlag #ProudAmerican — PragerU (@prageru) July 5, 2021

The very fact that you DO NOT HAVE TO stand for the American Flag is a good reason why you should. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 #FlyTheFlag #ProudAmerican — PragerU (@prageru) July 5, 2021

You can check out more digs at the company’s counting and design skills below.

Someone contact the #TVA. Prager U exists in a timeline where America has 54 states. .@LokiOfficial https://t.co/OCV1DyYe30 — SloopJohn/B (@BSloopjohn) July 5, 2021

Having the wrong number of Stars and Stripes on an American flag while advertising their love for the flag is exactly what you’d expect from Prager. https://t.co/3qRXGXMF4T — Donald Hasenbank (@DonaldHasenbank) July 5, 2021

Tell me you can't count to 50 without telling me you can't count to 50. https://t.co/a7Zaul2uGu — Time Signature (@metricmodulate) July 5, 2021

When you're a Russian & have no idea what an American flag looks like👇👇👇👇👇

Just a tad too many stars & stripes. https://t.co/7LeHdR2XfF — 𝘾𝙊𝙇𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙇𝘽𝙊𝘽2020 (@colonelBOB2020) July 5, 2021