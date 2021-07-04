What the Zuck? Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full Cringe With Flag-Waving Surfing Video

Mark Zuckerberg’s bizarro Fourth of July celebration has many on social media going, “Um, huh?” It involves an electric hydrofoil surfboard, an American flag and a John Denver soundtrack.

In the Instagram video posted Sunday, Zuck’s feet are strapped onto the board — which he’s balancing on nicely, we might add — speeding along as Old Glory waves in the breeze and Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Road” plays over the action.

We are not making this up. Check it out for yourself below.

The weirdness of it all has many Twitter users pretty much thinking the billionaire is off his rocker. Reactions range from “bless his soul” to “where’s Jaws when you need him?” Here’s just handful of the jibes Zuck took over this one.

where’s jaws when you need him https://t.co/J1vZFKfniS — Courtney Jaye (@TropicaliJaye) July 4, 2021

imagining zuck boi as some kind of silver surfer character after his latest little stunt



he won't last long but he'll look goofy while he's there, which is all we ask of him bless his soul — 🌜 Normiemon Mormonmonster 🌛 (@temeton_blue) July 5, 2021

Zuck’s lack of self awareness is astounding. John Denver’s song is about a deep connection between man and West Virginia’s nature, forged over a lifetime – pretty much the opposite of what’s in the cyborg’s video. — Erick (@ErickInAmerica) July 5, 2021

JAWS reboot with Mark Zuckerberg



Happy 4th of July pic.twitter.com/c5M5qKb4p5 — Jim Cunningham (@J1MCUNN1NGHAM) July 5, 2021

I have to admit I’m impressed by the number of levels of idiocy this video achieves. Bravo, Zuke! — Once a Nibbler (@OnceANibbler) July 4, 2021

That guy's instinct for finding the maximally douchey thing to do at every juncture is almost admirable. He never misses! — David Roberts (@drvolts) July 4, 2021

Would have been better with the Benny Hill theme — David Christopher (@dchristo10) July 4, 2021