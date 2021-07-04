Trump’s Sarasota Rally Trolled by Plane Flashing ‘Loser-Palooza’ Sign (Video)

Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday night was once again met by a throng of his supporters — and a plane flying overhead with a scrolling neon sign dubbing the event “Loser-Palooza.”

“These are loser rallies where the biggest loser of them all whines, further incriminates himself, and rants and raves like a lunatic,” Brett Meiselas of MeidasTouch, the company responsible for the plane tells TheWrap. “The name ‘loser palooza’ describes it perfectly and we thought it was important to remind all those who attended they do not represent the winning spirit of America.”

MeidasTouch, a political action committee formed in March 2020 for the singular purpose of preventing the re-election of Donald Trump, promptly took responsibility for the prank online as well, posting a video of the plane’s journey on Twitter. “It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s our #LoserPalooza plane flying over the Trump loser fest,” it wrote.

"It's a bird, it's a plane, it's our #LoserPalooza plane flying over the Trump loser fest"

MeidasTouch later posted video obtained from the ground looking up.

“LoserPalooza” quickly began trending overnight, with Trump critics using it to bash more than just his rallies. Many praised the fact that it reminded the former president that he lost the 2020 election fairly, despite his false claims that the results were “rigged.”

"Having a plane that read "Loser Palooza" fly over Trump's rally in Sarasota last night was the perfect cherry on top of Trump's shi*t sundae of a week! First his company gets indicted and then he gets trolled in front of his fans. Great job @MeidasTouch guys!! #LoserPalooza"

"Mark my words, @DonaldJTrumpJr , @EricTrump and @IvankaTrump all monitor what's trending on Twitter constantly. The fact that they are having to watch #LoserPalooza trending at #3 all night makes all this trending worthwhile. Be proud of yourselves guys."



Be proud of yourselves guys. — TG (@TG22110) July 4, 2021

The rally was held 3 1/2 hours almost directly due west of Surfside, where crews of first responders continue to search for survivors in the collapse of a residential building outside Miami Beach. As a result of those efforts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was not in attendance at the rally.

Though Trump did call for a brief moment of silence for the victims and families of the tragedy before he began speaking, he almost immediately launched into his usual talking points, slamming cancel culture and the Biden administration.