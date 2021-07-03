YouTube Suspends Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Channel Ahead of Trump’s Florida Rally

The YouTube channel of Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN), a website best known for hosting feeds of Donald Trump’s rallies, town halls and public appearances since July 2015, was suspended Friday ahead of the former president’s Saturday rally in Sarasota, Florida. Three of the channel’s videos were also deleted by YouTube specifically due to remarks Trump made in those clips.

Per a blog post published on Right Side Broadcasting Network’s website on Friday, “YouTube has suspended RSBN from live streaming and posting content to their YouTube channel on the eve of President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Sarasota, Florida. YouTube has also deleted all of RSBN’s coverage of Trump’s June 26 rally in Wellington, Ohio, along with his June 5 speech to the North Carolina GOP convention.”

According to RSBN, the suspension will last seven days. A representative for YouTube told the pro-Trump channel that the now-deleted videos “contain remarks from President Trump that violate the aforementioned policies and countervailing views on those remarks are not provided.”

The trio of removed videos “had amassed millions of views, with the Wellington, Ohio speech alone breaking 3 million earlier this week,” RSBN tweeted Friday, along with screenshots of the notifications from YouTube of the suspension and a “strike” against them that will expire Sept. 30.

A representative for YouTube did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment Saturday regarding RSBN’s suspension from the platform.

Despite its suspension from its YouTube channel, RSBN says it plans to broadcast coverage of Trump’s Saturday rally via the RSBN app, Twitter, Facebook and Rumble, a platform that provides “video creators a way host, manage, distribute, create OTT feeds and monetize their content.” The event begins at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

A 5:29 p.m. ET tweet by Rumble wrote that RSBN was “moments away from breaking all Rumble live-streaming records for the single largest stream by a single creator.” The tweeted continued: “We get the feeling this record will be broken a few times tonight by a few different creators.”

Rumble did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the viewership number that RSBN crossed Saturday with its Trump rally live stream to break the platform’s record.