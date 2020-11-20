“10 Cloverfield Lane” director Dan Trachtenberg will direct the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise for 20th Century Studios, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Patrick Aison, whose writing credits include “Kingdom,” “Jack Ryan” and “Treadstone,” will write the script. Plot details about the extraterrestrial hunters’ fifth outing are being kept under wraps.

Trachtenberg’s upcoming installment will not tie into the last film in the franchise, 2018’s “The Predator.” That film was directed by Shane Black, who starred in the very first “Predator” movie in 1987 as one of the victims.

The 2018 film cost $80 million to make and grossed $160 million at the box office. “The Predator” starred Boyd Holbrook, Olivia Munn, Sterling K. Brown, Trevante Rhodes, Jacob Tremblay, Keegan-Michael Key, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, Augusto Aguilera and Yvone Strahovski.

In his review of the last film, TheWrap’s William Bibbiani wrote, “Fans of the ‘Predator’ movies were largely disappointed by the first ‘Alien vs. Predator’ movie, which reduced an exhilarating, intelligent monster movie franchise into jokey matinee nonsense, aimed at Saturday morning audiences. Shane Black’s ‘The Predator’ does more of the same. It’s violent and foul-mouthed enough to earn an R-rating, but there’s a big difference between ‘for mature audiences’ and actually being ‘mature.’ This is an insipid, superficial movie in a franchise that mostly avoided those unflattering distinctions in the past.”

Trachtenberg is repped by ICM Partners and Grandview. Aison is repped by ICM Partners and Circle of Confusion.

