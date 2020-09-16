mulan

Disney

Premium VOD Is a Failed Experiment, Imax CEO Rich Gelfond Says

by | September 16, 2020 @ 5:00 PM

“Streaming, I think, is an alternative … but I think PVOD just doesn’t work,” Gelfond said on Wednesday

Imax boss Rich Gelfond is convinced premium video on demand releases are a nonstarter.

The premium video on demand push generated a lot of interest in the last six months, with audiences stuck at home and studios twiddling their thumbs on new releases because of theater closures due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“To be unequivocal, PVOD is a failed experiment,” Gelfond said during a Goldman Sachs conference on Wednesday. “The numbers haven’t worked in a pandemic, so how would they work in a non-pandemic… Of the movies that were postponed, very few went into PVOD or streaming, and I should be clear I’m talking about the blockbuster movies — the movies that Imax does. So I believe that the studios are very committed to theatrical releases, and they’ve said it.”

Also Read: 'Mulan' Criticized for Crediting Chinese Bureau Tied to Muslim Concentration Camps

The latest film to try out the PVOD model was Disney’s “Mulan.” Reception to the film has not been exactly positive, and what “Mulan” has been able to attract in purchases on Disney+ is anyone’s guess. Disney has yet to give any indication as to how the film performed.

Gelfond made a point to note that numbers hadn’t been released. He said during the conference that even though Disney hasn’t released numbers, everyone in the industry knows the numbers for PVOD don’t work.

In China, where theaters are open and Disney put a lot of effort in attempting to set “Mulan” up for success, the film hobbled to $23.2 million in its opening weekend, well short of expectations, even in the midst of a pandemic.

“Mulan” is by far the biggest film to opt for a PVOD release, at least in some form. Other films that have been pulled from theatrical release in favor of PVOD during the pandemic have been family animated films like Universal’s “Trolls World Tour” and Warner Bros.’ “Scoob!” or smaller-budget comedies like “King of Staten Island.”

Also Read: Sony Won't 'Make the Mistake' of Releasing a $200 Million Movie Until More Theaters Reopen

The performance of “Trolls World Tour” led Universal to declare it would consider more PVOD releases for films. The studio said that it made roughly $100 million in rentals with “Trolls World Tour,” a film with an estimated budget of anywhere from $90 million to $110 million.

Gelfond said that, on the other hand, studios selling films to the likes of Netflix or Amazon for a streaming release — Paramount, which has a partnership with Netflix has done this a lot — makes sense from a business standpoint.

“Frankly, I think streaming works great for the studios, and I understand the economics and how they can recoup investments through streaming services,” Gelfond said during the conference, which was live streamed. “Streaming, I think, is an alternative, and I think especially for mid-level movies, but I think PVOD just doesn’t work.”

Trey Williams

Trey Williams

Film Reporter covering the biz • trey.williams@thewrap.com • Twitter: @trey3williams

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

John Wick 3

Lionsgate Vice Chairman Believes the Pandemic Permanently Changed the Theatrical Business
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Everything We Know About the Upcoming ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ Game

TikTok-Oracle Deal Could ‘Open Up the Floodgate’ For Ad Dollars
REGINALD HUDLIN, IAN STEWART Emmys

Emmys Producers on Embracing Technical Difficulties: ‘Things Are Going to Go Wrong’
croods

Universal’s ‘The Croods’ Sequel Moves Up a Month to Theatrical Release This November
wonder woman 1984 tenet

Why Moving ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Could Deepen Movie Theaters’ Troubles
Ammonite

Why ‘Ammonite’ Director Created a Same-Sex Love Affair for Kate Winslet’s 19th-Century Paleontologist
Viacom building

How ViacomCBS’ CNET Sale Fits Into Refocus on Video

Richard Rosenblatt Joins Cameo’s Board of Directors | Exclusive
Madonna Biopic

Madonna to Direct Her Own Biopic at Universal
Dancing With the Stars Carole Baskin

Ratings: Carole Baskin’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut Jumps 30% Above Last Year’s Season Premiere
KEEP READING..

The news you
need now, more
than ever.

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Try PRO today
FOR FREE

LIMITED
TIME
Sign up for
WrapPRO for
70% off
Back to theWrap