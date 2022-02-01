Prentice Penny to Direct ‘New Kid’ for Universal and Springhill

Prentice Penny (“Insecure,” “Uncorked”) will direct Universal Pictures’ “New Kid,” based on the graphic novel. Penny joins the project with his production banner A Penny For Your Thoughts Entertainment, which will develop and produce alongside The SpringHill Company.

Eli Wilson Pelton (“Insecure,” “Bridgerton”) will adapt the graphic novel and write the script.

Based on the #1 New York Times bestseller, “New Kid” tells the story of Jordan Banks, who experiences culture shock as one of the few kids of color when his parents enroll him in a prestigious private school.

From author-illustrator Jerry Craft and published by HarperCollins, “New Kid” is a timely, honest graphic novel about starting over at a new school where diversity is low and the struggle to fit in is real. “New Kid” became the first graphic novel to win the Newbery Medal, as well as the Coretta Scott King Award.

Universal Pictures acquired the rights to “New Kid” in 2020 as part of its first-look deal with The SpringHill Company, which had initially optioned the award-winning novel in 2019. Senior Vice President of Production Development Jeyun Munford, will oversee for the studio.

Lebron James and Maverick Carter will produce for The SpringHill Company alongside executive producers, Jamal Henderson and Spencer Beighley. “New Kid” author Jerry Craft will also serve as an executive producer.

Penny and President/Partner Chris Pollack will executive produce for A Penny For Your Thoughts.

Penny and Wilson Pelton previously collaborated on HBO’s “Insecure,” where Wilson Pelton worked as writer and executive story editor for 2 seasons under series’ showrunner, executive producer, and director Penny. It was Penny who suggested Wilson Pelton for the “New Kid” project and was pivotal in bringing him on board.

Penny is an award-winning multi-hyphenate best known for his work on HBO’s hit comedy “Insecure.” In December, “Insecure” brought its successful 5-season run to a close with Penny at the helm, directing the final 2 episodes of the series. Outside of television, Penny made his feature directorial and screenwriting debut in 2020 with the Netflix original film “Uncorked.” Starring Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash and Courtney B. Vance, the film became Netflix’s #1 movie in the U.S. the week of its release. Penny’s previous credits include “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Happy Endings,” “Scrubs” and “Girlfriends.”

Wilson Pelton is currently a Producer on “Bridgerton,” and before that was a Co-Producer on Gloria Calderón Kellett’s Amazon Original series “With Love.” Right before that he wrapped as an executive story editor on his second season of “Insecure” as well as an executive story editor on “Generation” at HBO Max.

In 2020, Universal Pictures entered into a four-year first-look production agreement with The SpringHill Company, the brand built by LeBron James and co-founder Maverick Carter. The project falls under the pact between Universal Pictures and The SpringHill Company.

Penny is repped by WME, Theresa Kang-Lowe’s Blue Marble Management and attorneys John Meigs and Adam Kaller. Wilson Pelton is repped by 3 Arts, UTA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman (HJTH). James and The SpringHill Company are repped by WME and Matt Johnson/Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole LLP. Craft is repped by Judy Hansen/Hansen Literary, Sylvie Rabineau/WME and Darren Trattner/Jackoway, Austen, Tyerman.