President Trump Declares Coronavirus Pandemic a National Emergency

“No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever,” says Trump during press conference

and | March 13, 2020 @ 9:14 AM Last Updated: March 13, 2020 @ 12:43 PM
President Trump Government Shutdown

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency during a White House press conference on Friday.

“No resource will be spared, nothing whatsoever,” Trump said, outlining increases in federal funding and broadening the abilities of the Department of Health and Human Services. He also praised corporations like Roche on working on testing solutions.

He also said that the federal government is working with Google on coronavirus testing, beginning with an online screening form.

The national emergency declaration came two days after a national address in which Trump announced the United States will restrict travel from 26 countries in Europe in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The travel restrictions will begin Friday at midnight and will be in place for 30 days. The United Kingdom will be exempt from the restrictions, as will American citizens “who have undergone appropriate screenings,” the president said. The decision builds on the administration’s earlier move to restrict travel from China and Iran.

The coronavirus spread has affected all American industries, from local businesses to sports to entertainment. TheWrap has been monitoring the canceled events in tech, media, politics and entertainment here. The Tribeca Film Festival, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony and Coachella are among the events being postponed or canceled in reaction to the spread of the virus.

TV productions have been suspended or delayed, as have movies. Elsewhere, talk shows have forgone live studio audiences while Disneyland and other entertainment parks have announced closures, as has Broadway.

Consumers aren’t the only ones affected; the May upfronts — where networks present their programming slates — have all been canceled.

Elizabeth Warren is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to potentially replace Donald Trump in the White House has begun to diminish as more Democratic candidates drop out of the race.

There's a lot to keep track of, but we're here to help. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president so far — and who has dropped out.

