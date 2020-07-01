Trump Says He Would Wear a Mask Around a Large Group of People — Though He Hasn’t (Video)

The president said Wednesday he would don a face covering when among groups, though on multiple occasions he’s been seen without one

| July 1, 2020 @ 3:20 PM Last Updated: July 1, 2020 @ 3:26 PM

In an interview on Fox Business Wednesday, President Trump said he is “all for” wearings masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus and would if he were in “a group of people.”

Trump has been regularly criticized for forgoing a mask in public and has been seen in close proximity to others without a mask on multiple occasions. At press conferences about the pandemic and its effects and a tour of a factory repurposed to produce ventilators for people infected by the virus, the president has been spotted with no facial covering. Ahead of the factory tour in May, the Michigan attorney general even wrote an open letter imploring him to wear a mask out of “legal responsibility.”

He ultimately appeared at the plant with no mask, claiming he wore one “in the back area” but removed it because he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”

He also did not wear a mask at his recent rally in Tulsa. Neither did many of the attendees.

Also Read: Fox News' Doocy Pushes RNC Chair on Trump Not Wearing Mask: 'I Don't See Any Downside' (Video)

During the interview on Wednesday, Trump told Fox Business’ Blake Burman, “I’m all for masks. I think masks are good.”

He didn’t express support for a mandate that all Americans should don a facial covering in public, saying there are “many places in the country where people stay very long distance.”

“If I were in a group of people and I was close, I would. I have. People have seen me wearing one, if I’m in a group of people where we’re not 10 feet away,” he said, adding that because he’s president, people are tested for coronavirus before he is exposed to them, but in a “tight” situation he’d wear one.

The president’s comments come as coronavirus cases surge in the United States and domestic deaths have topped over 125,000.

Watch the interview above (around the 2-minute mark).

17 Chill Video Games for Your Coronavirus Quarantine

  • yakuza franchise chill relaxing video games for coronavirus lockdown
  • euro truck simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • snowrunner chill relaxing game for coronavirus quarantine
  • katamari damacy switch coronavirus quarantine
  • flower ps4 coronavirus quarantine
  • portal 2 coronavirus quarantine
  • sims 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • star wars the old republic chill video games for coronavirus quarantine
  • yakuza 6 coronavirus quarantine
  • talos principle coronavirus quarantine
  • cities skylines coronavirus quarantine
  • viscera cleanup detail coronavirus quarantine
  • stanley parable coronavirus quarantine
  • final fantasy xv coronavirus quarantine
  • goat simulator coronavirus quarantine
  • hatsune miku project diva future tone coronavirus quarantine
  • saints row 4 coronavirus quarantine
  • sudoku coronavirus quarantine
1 of 18

There are plenty of relaxing video games you can enjoy while there’s nothing to do outside your home

With the coronavirus pandemic killing so many people and creating tons of stress for everyone who has a soul, I've been turning to video games a lot lately. When I'm all frazzled and unable to sit still long enough for a movie or TV show, games require more focus and thus often work better at keeping me chill. So here's a list of games that are great for relaxing with while you're stuck at home for the foreseeable future.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE