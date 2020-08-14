President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump is in the hospital.

“Can confirm his brother is hospitalized and that he will be visiting him,” a White House spokesperson told TheWrap Friday as news of the hospitalization began to circulate on Twitter.

There was no further information available regarding what the hospitalization is for. An initial report from ABC indicated the younger Trump is “very ill” and the president’s visit to the New York City hospital will take place later Friday.

Robert Trump has been in the news frequently in recent months as he led the legal charge against the president’s niece, Mary Trump, seeking to prevent her from publishing her tell-all book, “Too Much and Never Enough.”

In July, a judge denied the Trump family’s request to block the publication and lifted the temporary restraining order on her, paving the way for her to speak openly about her book and family.

“Notwithstanding that the Book has been published and distributed in great quantities, to enjoin MARY L. TRUMP at this juncture would be incorrect and serve no purpose. It would be moot,” Justice Hal Greenwald wrote at the time, denying Robert Trump’s request that Mary Trump be barred from disclosing “any descriptions or accounts of [her] relationship with Robert S. Trump, Donald Trump, or Maryanne Trump Barry.”