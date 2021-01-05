U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley declared Tuesday that Georgia Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are “the Bonne and Clyde of corruption.”

Her assessment, made on Tuesday’s “The Real,” came as voters in Georgia head to the polls to decide whether Loeffler and Perdue are given the chance to go back to Washington or will be replaced by Democratic challengers, shifting the balance of power in the Senate.

“Georgia, do what you do,” the Massachusetts Democrat pleaded with voters, who flipped the state from red to blue in the 2020 presidential election. “Do what only you can do, Georgia. Your work is not done.”

Pressley went on, speaking specifically of the coronavirus crisis and the government’s handling of related aid.

“We have got to get control of this Senate,” she said. “They have been obstructionists in every way, of realizing equity, of justice, of progress and of advancing a comprehensive relief package to meet the needs of the American people, to address the scale and scope of this crisis and to mitigate the hurt. Make no mistake about it: The reason why there are not $2,000 cash recurring payments going to the struggling and hurting American people right now is because of Mitch McConnell and this GOP Senate and Loeffler and Perdue, who have been the Bonnie and Clyde of corruption, who will put their personal interests ahead of the needs of Georgians.”

Watch above, via “The Real.”