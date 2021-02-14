One of more entertaining bits of indie horror from the last few years is “Blind,” a gloriously melodramatic suspense thriller that veers into slasher from director Marcel Walz and writer Joe Knetter, that slipped in amid all the chaos of the last half of 2020.

“Blind” focused on an actress (Sarah French) putting her life back together after being blinded in a botched laser eye surgery, but the hook was sex obsessed killer wearing a very Ken doll-esque mask called “Pretty Boy” (Jed Rowen). Filming just wrapped on the sequel, the eponymously titled “Pretty Boy,” and in advance of the first trailer you can enjoy some extremely cool first look images below.

First up is the poster which, yeah inject it into our veins please.

Due for release later this year, “Pretty Boy” sees the return of Sarah French with Rowen as the title character. It also stars Heather Grace Hancock (“Wicked City”), Devanny Pinn (“The Dawn”), Robert Rusler (“Weird Science”), Maria Olsen (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”) and newcomers Jake Red and Andrew Rohrbach.

Produced by Rüdiger w. Kümmerle, Ivan Bernard Hruska, Oliver Diehm and Daren Hammer, “Pretty Boy” was executive produced by James Cullen Bressack (director of “Beyond the Law”).

Enjoy some more images below.