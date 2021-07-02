‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot Adds Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco to Star

Get ready, “Pretty Little Liars” fans. The upcoming reboot of the teen mystery-drama from the creators of “Riverdale” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” has cast its new generation of “little liars.”

On Friday, Warner Bros Television announced that Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco have signed on to top-line “Pretty Liars: Original Sin.” Lisa Soper, who recently directed an episode of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” for Netflix, is also attached to direct the show’s first two episodes.

Kinney most recently starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie “Zombies 2” and could previously be seen on episodes of Fox’s “Lethal Weapon” series, “American Horror Story: Asylum,” and “Girl Meets World.”

Maia Reficco is currently shooting the Netflix feature “Strangers,” opposite Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke.

The revamped series will exist in the same universe as the hit Freeform show but focus on a new cast of characters in a new town. Check out the synopsis here:

“Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a group of disparate teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin their parents committed two decades ago…as well as their own.”

“Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is scheduled to begin shooting this summer.