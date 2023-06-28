“The Price Is Right,” hosted by Drew Carey, has set two new primetime episodes for July, one honoring active military and one honoring the final taping in the Bob Barker Studio 33 in Television City.

The final episode taped in the Bob Barker Studio airs Monday, July 10, at 8-9 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+ live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs. The episode will feature classic “Price is Right” games like “Grand Game” played for $33,000 and “The Money Game.” One contestant will have the opportunity to play the first game played on the show in 1972.

Along with host Drew Carey and announcer George Gray, all six of the show’s models will appear, including Rachel Reynolds, Manuela Arbeláez, Amber Lancaster, Alexis Gaube, James O’Halloran and Devin Goda.

After 51 years of taping in the Bob Barker Studio, the game show will move to a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Haven Studios in Glendale, Calif. for its 52nd season.

To honor those who make sacrifices for our freedom, “The Price Is Right” will celebrate active-duty military, veterans and their families with a themed episode, airing Monday, July 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ live and on-demand for Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs. United States Air Force band The Band of The Golden West from Sacramento, Calif., will put on a performance consisting of 16 airmen-musicians under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Cristina Moore Urrutia.