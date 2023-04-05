Pete Nash, Agent for Kings of Leon and Regina Spektor, Joins Primary Talent International as Partner

Music industry vet Pete Nash, the talent agent behind acts like Kings of Leon and Regina Spektor, has joined Primary Talent International as a partner, CEO and managing partner Matt Bates announced Tuesday.

“Pete’s joining the Primary family is tremendous news for the agency as a whole,” Bates said in a statement. “He brings with him a huge amount of experience as a leading international music agent. In his new role as a Primary Talent partner, he will be a wellspring of guidance and support to our expanding roster of agents and clients.”

Nash has worked closely with Primary Talent, one of the U.K.’s leading music talent agencies, since joining former parent company ICM in 2020.

“ICM’s acquisition of Primary Talent in March 2020 was the major factor in my decision to join ICM later that same year,” he said. “Working alongside the exceptional Primary team during the pandemic and the challenging relaunch of the live music industry turned out to be greatly beneficial to my clients. I am delighted to be working with them again and joining their leadership team.”

As of March of this year, Primary Talent went back to its roots as an independent entity, following its separation from CAA through a management led buyout – which itself was preceded by CAA’s acquisition of ICM in June 2022 for $750 million.

Also included on Nash’s roster are Pet Shop Boys, Steve Winwood and Travis. He joins Primary Talent as its eighth partner since regaining independence last month.

Featured elsewhere on Primary Talent International’s roster are nearly 460 clients spanning all genres, including The 1975, The Cure, Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Jack Harlow, alt-J, Dropkick Murphys, and Patti Smith.