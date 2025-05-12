Prime Video has ordered a TV adaptation of the hit 2002 comedy “Barbershop,” with one of the film’s original co-writers attached, Amazon announced ahead of its upfront presentation on Monday.

Jermaine Fowler is set to star, while Marshall Todd will write and EP the series, which comes from Kevin Hart’s Hartbeat, Prominent Productions and State Street Pictures, alongside co-showrunner Max Searle ( “Neon,” “Dave”).

“We are thrilled to announce a new series based on the hilarious and innovative world of ‘Barbershop’ for our global Prime Video customers,” Amazon MGM Studios’ global head of television Vernon Sanders said in a statement. “The television adaptation of this iconic film franchise is in excellent hands with co-showrunners Max Searle and Marshall Todd. We couldn’t be happier with their collaboration and hard work to bring Calvin’s Chicago-based barbershop to life for a new audience on Prime Video. “

Here’s an official description of the series: “The television adaptation of the franchise revolves around Travis ‘Trav’ Porter (Fowler), who endeavors to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, a legendary barber at the iconic Calvin’s barbershop in Chicago. And while the barbers are new, the shop remains just as lively, the customers just as argumentative and the fades are still the dopest in the city — because at Calvin’s, the community comes together for way more than just a haircut.”

“Barbershop,” which starred Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer, Michael Ealy, Sean Patrick Thomas, Eve and more, premiered in September 2002 and was directed by Tim Story. The film went on to have two sequels: “Barbershop 2: Back in Business” (2004) and “Barbershop: The Next Cut” (2016).

Other executive producers for Prime Video’s TV series include Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat; Bradley Gardner; Cameron Burnett and Autumn Bailey-Ford for Prominent Productions; and State Street Pictures. Tiffany Brown will co-executive produce for Hartbeat. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios.