13 Million Tune in to Watch Prime Video’s Inaugural ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Per Nielsen

The ratings are in for the first installment of Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football.”

The streamer’s first live football game – the matchup between Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers — averaged 13 million viewers, per Nielsen.

Based on Amazon’s own measurement metrics and Nielsen Media research, Prime Video reported that “Thursday Night Football” averaged 15.3 million viewers for the Sept. 15 match.

Amazon explained that its own metrics come from aggregating direct viewing data “from the millions of devices and accounts watching in order to provide a clear and comprehensive understanding of viewership across Amazon’s channels.”

Back in August, Nielsen and Prime Video announced the streamer had signed a three-year agreement for Nielsen to measure Prime Video’s “Thursday Night Football,” starting with the 2022-2023 season. The deal is the first one where a streaming service has a live program measured as part of Nielsen’s national TV measurement service.

“Thursday Night Football” will be “processed” like other NFL games, Nielsen said in an August release, using the company’s panel, allowing for the same metrics to be reported across all other national networks, continued trending, and comparability.