Prime Video is giving singles the chance to find love with the help of mystical guides in “Cosmic Love,” one of three new reality romance series the streamer announced Wednesday.

Here’s the description for “Cosmic Love,” which will premiere in August:

“In this one-of-a-kind social experiment, four individuals attempt to find their perfect spouse via astrological matchmaking. Their romantic adventure takes place at a retreat run by a mystical guide, the Astro Chamber. They mingle, match, date, eliminate, and eventually make the biggest decision of their lives… will they marry their match, based solely on their astrology?”

The show’s astrologers are Ophira and Tali Edut (The AstroTwins), and they’ll guide the singles throughout the season through something the show is dubbing the “Astro Chamber” (voiced by Cree Summer).

“The One That Got Away,” hosted by singer/songwriter Betty Who, will premiere with all 10 episodes on June 24. Here’s the show’s description: “six people searching for their soulmates are given the chance to explore a lifetime of missed connections as one by one, people from their pasts enter through ‘The Portal’ to surprise them and take their shot at love.”

And finally, Prime Video also announced “Forever Summer: Hamptons,” which drops in July. “Forever Sumer: Hamptons” is described by the streamer as “a coming-of-age docu-soap, set against the idyllic backdrop of the Hamptons, about a group of college kids from widely different backgrounds, from wealthy New York City kids who descend for the summer, to the humble townies. By day, they’re working at a seaside restaurant. By night, they are tearing up the town, testing friendships, and exploring love during the hottest days of the year. This group and their friends are chasing the perfect summer at a pivotal time in their lives, when carefree adolescence is about to end. Come September, the stakes and responsibilities will be high, but the summer is theirs for the taking.”

“We’re excited to introduce a new slate of addictive, entertaining reality programming that celebrates love and relationships in all forms,” Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “Through past connections and astrology, ‘The One That Got Away’ and ‘Cosmic Love’ are dating shows that give audiences unique and fresh takes on finding the perfect match. ‘Forever Summer: Hamptons’ gives us a classic, dramatic reality show in an idyllic place with a cast that’s not afraid of confrontation. These shows are amazing additions to our unscripted slate and will make Prime Video the destination for juicy, escapist summer content.”

“The One That Got Away” is produced by Amazon Studios and Fulwell 73. Elan Gale (“FBoy Island,” “The Bachelor” franchise) is executive producer and showrunner. Gabe Turner and Caroline Roseman are also EPs for Fulwell 73.

“Forever Summer: Hamptons” is produced by Amazon Studios and Haymaker East. Lynne Spillman is an executive producer with Aaron Rothman, Josh Halpert, and Jesse Light for Haymaker East, Jessica Chesle), and Morgan Miller.

“Cosmic Love” is produced by Amazon Studios and Hudsun Media. Jess Castro is showrunner and executive producer. Michael Rourke, for Hudsun Media, Hashim Williams, and Nathan Coyle also executive produce, along with Viki Cacciatore. The series was developed by Hudsun Media.