“We can’t wait to get in ‘The Circle.’ Things might get a little bit spicy,” Emma Bunton quips of guesting on Netflix’s catfishing challenge with former Spice Girl Melanie “Mel B” Brown in the May 4 Season 2 premiere of the Netflix show.

“Nobody is gonna know it’s us!” Bunton teases in the promotional video, which dropped very, very early Wednesday morning.

The two Spice Girls will try to fool the majority of eight contestants competing on “The Circle” for the chance to increase the prize fund by $50,000 to a whopping $150,000.

Netflix announced the fourth season will have “more catfishing, more money, more drama and surprises” with the addition of Mel B and Bunton.

Four episodes of the show will drop on May 4, 2022, with four more rolling out each Wednesday, until the May 25 finale episode.

“The Circle” is hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.

Here’s the synopsis of the new season: “Season 2 of ‘The Circle’ returns bigger and better, with more twists, turns, and shade thrown in all 13 episodes! A cast of eight new contestants enter ‘The Circle,’ where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?”

Executive producers are Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Jo Harcourt Smith, and Toni Ireland for Studio Lambert; Richard Foster and Chet Fenster for Motion Content Group. The studio is Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group.