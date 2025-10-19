Amazon Deletes Prime Video Tweet Mocking Woman’s Engagement Ring With ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Meme

Amazon deleted a tweet Sunday mocking the size of a woman’s engagement ring using a memorable moment from “The Summer I Turned Pretty.”

“Our recent tweet caused hurt and that’s not okay,” the official X account for Prime Video India wrote. “We’ve removed it and are taking steps to ensure our content reflects our values of inclusivity. We’ll do better from hereon.”

The platform came under fire Saturday after weighing in on an X post where a woman, Savannah Monroe, shared news of her engagement with a photo of her ring. The post went viral with many ridiculing the size of her ring — and just as many running to her defense to gush about its beauty.

While it was a point of chatter online over the weekend, Prime Video India retweeted Monroe’s engagement photo with a still of Jeremiah proposing to Belly on “The Summer I Turned Pretty” Season 3 — he presented her with a memorably tiny ring that was also mocked at the time from the series’ very online fanbase.

“Girl is there any chance your fiancé looks like this,” the streamer’s since-deleted post read.

The Prime Video India post quickly had users denouncing the streaming platform for dogpiling and making fun of a stranger’s happy moment online. “Wild that a billion-dollar brand thinks punching down on someone’s joy is a good look,” one user wrote.

Monroe responded herself Saturday, retweeting the streamer’s post with a message: “When a huge streaming platform puts out a mean-spirited tweet about one of the happiest moments of your life for engagement, inviting harassment in droves.”

Prime Video’s apology did little to sway the minds of people on X. While some people suggested the company should offer the couple a free Prime account for life, one person took things even further: “So are y’all paying for this couples wedding or are you really just going to stick to this weak ass ‘apology’ where you literally didn’t even say you are sorry,” they wrote.

“Wild that a billion-dollar brand thinks punching down on someone’s joy is a good look. Hope the engagement was worth the humanity you lost,” a second person chimed in.

“Oh, baby. It’s WAAAY too late for this “buried in the comments”, half-a–ed bulls–t,” added a third person. “A very public apology and some kind of reaching out + monetary compensation is the best option. Y’all got messy on her for no reason. ON HER ENGAGEMENT PHOTOS. SHAME ON Y’ALL.”

Monroe also spoke out earlier Saturday against the negative attention her engagement was receiving online.

“Most of my posts don’t get more than twenty likes so one about a personal and special moment getting this much attention, a lot of it increasingly negative/judgmental, feels overwhelming,” she wrote. “Consider that I’m a real person, I love my ring, and I’m very, very happy.”

She added: “My fiancé and I are not characters in a television show nor are we millionaires. Commenting on a ring size to an absolute stranger is anti-social behavior.”