Amazon and Netflix Ink Advertising Partnership

Amazon and Netflix are teaming up to provide advertisers with the option to buy the streamer’s inventory programmatically through the tech giant’s demand-side platform (DSP).

The offering will be available in the U.S., U.K., France, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Italy, Germany and Australia starting in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“We’re delighted to enter into this partnership with Netflix, enabling brands to reach their subscribers and extensive library of premium content with Amazon DSP,” Amazon Ads senior vice president Paul Kotas said in a statement. “Our goal is to remove the guesswork for advertisers by making it simple to manage all of their TV planning and buying with Amazon Ads.”

“This partnership with Amazon perfectly aligns with our commitment of bringing advertisers even greater flexibility in their buys to achieve their marketing goals,” Netflix advertising president Amy Reinhard said. “By integrating Amazon DSP and enabling even more advanced capabilities together over time, we’re making it easier than ever to connect with Netflix’s global engaged audience.”

In May, Netflix revealed that its ad-supported tier surpassed 94 million monthly active users globally. The company has previously said it remains on track to reach “sufficient scale” with its ad-supported offering in 2025 and has forecasted ad revenue will double for the year. Netflix’s ad tier accounts for over 50% of new sign-ups in the 12 countries where the offering is available.

The partnership with Amazon comes after Netflix has launched its own in house AdTech platform and will introduce new interactive mid-roll and pause ad formats incorporating generative AI in 2026.

In addition to Netflix, Amazon inked a similar advertising partnership with Disney earlier this year.

Prime Video has surpassed 130 million ad-supported users in the U.S. When combining Prime Video with Amazon’s other owned and operated entertainment properties such as Twitch, MGM Studios, Wondery and Amazon Music, the tech giant’s entertainment portfolio reaches an average monthly ad-supported audience of more than 300 million.