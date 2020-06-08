Prince Andrew Hit With Formal Request for Interview by US Prosecutors in Jeffrey Epstein Case

Epstein, the billionaire financier and convicted sex offender, died awaiting trial last summer

| June 8, 2020 @ 8:04 AM
Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Paul Kane / Getty Images

Prince Andrew has been hit with a formal request for interview by the U.S. Department of Justice about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein,  NBC News and Today U.K. report.

Federal prosecutors want to speak to the royal as they continue their investigation into Epstein’s history of sexual abuse. Prince Andrew was a known associate of Epstein, who died last summer in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The second son of Queen Elizabeth II has been accused by one of Epstein’s accusers of having sex with her when she was 17 years old. Buckingham Palace has repeatedly denied that the Duke of York had any sexual contact or relationship with the woman.

The request, according to NBC News, was made using a Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, or MLAT, which is similar to a subpoena and is a “rare move.”

Also Read: Amy Robach's 2015 Reporting on Jeffrey Epstein Won't Be Included in ABC News Special

Prince Andrew announced in November 2019 that he would be stepping back from his public duties “for the forseeable future” in light of his association with Epstein.

“It has become clear to me over the past few days that my association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” Prince Andrew said in a statement through Buckingham Palace. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I can step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

The announcement came three days after the duke gave a televised interview to the BBC’s “Newsnight” about his relationship with Epstein.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
1 of 26

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE