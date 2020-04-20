Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sent a letter over the weekend to four British tabloids, outlining a “new media relations policy” that essentially shuts the publications out of their lives.

In a Sunday letter to editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express, the duke and duchess explained they will no longer be responding to journalists from the outlets and are adopting a “zero engagement” policy. There is one exception: the couple’s lawyers can and will engage with the outlets if they have to.

“Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy — particularly in moments of crisis,” said the letter, which has been distributed by various journalists. “At its best this free press shines light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.”

It went on to say, “It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.”

Markle is suing the Mail on Sunday for printing a letter written to her estranged father. The first hearing is scheduled for Friday and will take place remotely.

The couple stepped back from royal duties in recent months and has settled in Los Angeles, where they’ve been spotted delivering meals amid the coronavirus crisis.