Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shut Out British Tabloids

The couple addressed four British tabloids over the weekend by letter, outlining “a new media relations policy”

| April 20, 2020 @ 6:51 AM Last Updated: April 20, 2020 @ 7:40 AM
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Photo credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, sent a letter over the weekend to four British tabloids, outlining a “new media relations policy” that essentially shuts the publications out of their lives.

In a Sunday letter to editors of the Sun, Daily Mail, Mirror and Express, the duke and duchess explained they will no longer be responding to journalists from the outlets and are adopting a “zero engagement” policy. There is one exception: the couple’s lawyers can and will engage with the outlets if they have to.

“Like you, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy — particularly in moments of crisis,” said the letter, which has been distributed by various journalists. “At its best this free press shines light on dark places, telling stories that would otherwise go untold, standing up for what’s right, challenging power, and holding those who abuse the system to account.”

Also Read: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suspend Use of Sussex Royal Instagram Account

It went on to say, “It is gravely concerning that an influential slice of the media, over many years, has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print — even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason. When power is enjoyed without responsibility, the trust we all place in this much-needed industry is degraded.”

Markle is suing the Mail on Sunday for printing a letter written to her estranged father. The first hearing is scheduled for Friday and will take place remotely.

The couple stepped back from royal duties in recent months and has settled in Los Angeles, where they’ve been spotted delivering meals amid the coronavirus crisis.

Innovative Ways Stars Are Helping Out During the Coronavirus Pandemic (Photos)

  • John Krasinski Michael Che Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images/NBC
  • John Krasinski Photo credit: Getty Images
  • meghan markle prince harry Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Smith Clerks 3 Story Photo credit: TheWrap
  • Matthew McConaughey 2005 Texas Rose Bowl Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Halsey Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Michael Che SNL Photo credit: NBC
  • Kylie Jenner Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Christian Siriano coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Bethenny Frankel Photo credit: Getty Images
1 of 11

From good news broadcasts to meal delivery, these celebrities are giving a little extra

Celebrities are using their influence and resources to provide assistance to the needed impacted by the coronavirus and the front line health care workers combatting the disease.

While many stars have donated money or performed in benefit concerts, some have gone the extra mile in terms of hands-on giving or simply spreading goodwill.

From John Krasinski's Some Good News broadcast to Bethenny Frankel's BSTRONG initiative, check out the innovative ways the stars are helping out during the coronavirus pandemic.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE