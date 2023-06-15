We've Got Hollywood Covered
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to End Spotify Deal

The pact has produced only one podcast so far, the Markle-hosted ”Archetypes“

| June 15, 2023 @ 4:53 PM
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry (Getty Images), Archetypes podcast (Spotify)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be pulling the plug on their Spotify deal, with only one podcast, “Archetypes” to show for it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had creative differences with the audio streamer and now want to find a new home for their original audio content, according to multiple reports.

Reps for Spotify and the Sussex’s Archewell Audio did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

In 2020, Archewell and Spotify struck the deal, which Wall Street Journal reported was worth $20 million. In August 2022, the Meghna-hosted, female-centric “Archetypes” debuted to #1 rankings around the world.

So far, Markle’s guests have included Mariah Carey, Serena Williams, Issa Rae, Ziwe, Paris Hilton, Constance Wu, Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling, with topics ranging from “the misconception of ambition” and “the duality of diva.”

