After the success of the autobiographical “Harry & Meghan,” which became Netflix’s biggest documentary debut, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set a second docuseries at the streamer. Titled “Live to Lead,” the interview-format show will feature conversations with the likes of Greta Thunberg and the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and is set for release Dec. 31.

Netflix made the announcement earlier Monday, tweeting, “Their voices give us hope. Their actions shape our world. Their leadership inspires our future,” accompanied by a brief teaser, which you can view below.

Their voices give us hope.

Their actions shape our world.

Their leadership inspires our future.



Live To Lead — a documentary series presented by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — premieres December 31 pic.twitter.com/zhhxChEi3Y — Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2022

In the clip, Harry and Meghan say the series takes inspiration from Nelson Mandela, quoting the humanitarian’s speech about the necessity of making a difference with the life we’re given. Prominent politicians and movement leaders featured include Equal Justice Initiative founder Bryan Stevenson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, South African lawyer Albie Sachs, South African rugby union player Siya Kolisi and second-wave feminist leader Gloria Steinem.

The official logline for the seven-part show is as follows: Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity. Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, “Live to Lead” highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.

“Live to Lead” is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project created and directed by Geoff Blackwell, and executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.