Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Suspend Use of Sussex Royal Instagram Account

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — suspended the use of their @SussexRoyal Instagram account Monday after reflecting on the coronavirus and assuring followers that while they won’t be visible on the account, “the work continues.” Their final post comes one day before they officially step back from their royal duties.
“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference–as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line–together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise,” they wrote in their valediction.
The couple pointed out the value of focusing on health and wellbeing, then thanked their followers “for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world.”
In addition to the Instagram account, the Sussex Royal website will also no longer be updated. The duo announced earlier this year they would be stepping back and becoming financially independent. They then relocated from the U.K. to Canada before settling in Los Angeles last week.
Since making the announcement back in January, Markle already signed a deal with Disney and is narrating a Disneynature documentary called “Elephant” that will appear on Disney+ on April 3.
The Evolution of Meghan Markle, From 'Suits' Star to Real-Life Princess (Photos)
Meghan Markle was an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. With the couple stepping back from their royal duties and seeking to become "financially independent," could we see Markle back on the small screen? Check out her previous roles.
"A Lot Like Love" (2005)
Markle literally played a "hot girl" in this romantic comedy starring Ashton Kutcher. Markle was seated next to Kutcher's character on a plane. And that was pretty much it.
"CSI: NY" (2006)
Before Meghan landed a series regular role, she had a small bit in this crime procedural, playing a maid who cleaned up for businessmen while dressed in lingerie. Spoiler alert: She didn't commit the murder.
CBS
"Remember Me" (2010)
One of Markle's first roles was a small part in this romantic drama starring Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin. Luckily, Markle's career took a better turn than the end of this film.
Markle met her first husband, Trevor Engelson, when he was a producer on "Remember Me." The two divorced in 2013 after two years of marriage.
Getty Images
"Suits" (2011 - 2018): Meghan starred on this USA legal drama from its premiere as Rachel Zane, a paralegal who eventually goes to law school herself.
USA
"Horrible Bosses" (2011)
Markle had a teeny, tiny bit in this raunchy comedy, but managed to steal a scene with Jason Sudeikis, who told her she was far too cute to be a FedEx girl. "You’ve got to be an actress or a model or something," he said. Try royalty, Sudeikis.
New Line
"Castle" (2012)
Markle actually played a princess once. Well, kinda. The actress starred in an episode of this ABC drama as Sleeping Beauty, or a woman who is dressed up like her before she is almost murdered. Markle turned out to be the one who hatched the entire scheme and was killing off her friends.
ABC
"Dater’s Handbook" (2016)
Yes, Markle has even done a Hallmark channel movie. She played Cass, a successful businesswoman who had some trouble finding love. But don't worry, she did after using a dating manual, and then throwing it out entirely. Soon after wrapping this made-for-TV movie, Markle truly found love with Harry.
Hallmark
Markle told Vanity Fair that she met Prince Harry in July 2016 -- and the two first made an official joint public appearance at the Invictus Games in September 2017 in Toronto, a multi-sport event launched by Harry for wounded, injured and sick military servicepeople to compete.
Getty Images
In November 2017, Harry and Meghan announced their engagement.
Getty Images
On May 19, 2018, Markle and Prince Harry wed in a star-studded ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. She holds the title Duchess of Sussex as well as Princess Henry of Wales (Henry is Harry's real name).
Getty Images
In May 2019, Markle took on a new role: mom. The Duchess welcomed son Archie on May 9.
Getty Images
In January 2020, the Duke and Duchess announced they would be stepping back from their royal duties and splitting time in North America. The also plan on launching a new charitable endeavor.
Getty Images
1 of 14
Markle has played everything from a “naughty” maid on CSI to a whip-smart paralegal
Meghan Markle was an actress before marrying Prince Harry and becoming the Duchess of Sussex. With the couple stepping back from their royal duties and seeking to become "financially independent," could we see Markle back on the small screen? Check out her previous roles.