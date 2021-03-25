Filming has shifted to the U.K. Thursday on “Spencer,” the biographical film that stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, and the film has also added to its cast Jack Farthing as Prince Charles.

The film, directed by Pablo Larraín (“Jackie,” “Neruda”), focuses on the one weekend when Diana decided to leave her marriage to Prince Charles. Spencer was her maiden name before she wed the British royal. Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in “Spencer” alongside Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris. The film is directed by Larraín, who transformed Natalie Portman into Jackie Kennedy for the film “Jackie,” and written by Steven Knight, known for “Peaky Blinders,” “Locke” and “Dirty Pretty Things.”

Neon, which is expected to release “Spencer” later this year, also released another new image of Stewart as Diana, which you can see above. The film hopes to hit theaters this fall ahead of the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in 2022.

“Spencer” is set over a Christmas holiday in December 1991 when Princess Diana is with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Here’s the full synopsis:

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There’s eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

“Spencer” also features an original score by Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood, known for “Phantom Thread,” and the rest of Larraín’s creative team includes director of photography Claire Mathon (“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”), costume designer Jacqueline Durran (“Little Women”), makeup and hair designer Wakana Yoshihara (“Murder On The Orient Express”) and production designer Guy Hendrix Dyas (“Inception”).

“Spencer” is produced by Juan de Dios Larraín for Fabula Films, Jonas Dornbach and Janine Jackowski for Komplizen Film and Paul Webster for Shoebox Films. The executive producers are Tom Quinn, Jeff Deutchman and Christina Zisa for NEON and Michael Bloom, Maria Zuckerman and Ryan Heller for Topic Studios.

Farthing is best known as the star of the U.K. series “Poldark.”

“Spencer” is supported by the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF), medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, German Federal Film Board (FFA), Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and HessenFilm und Medien.