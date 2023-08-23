Sofia Coppola said the estate of late rock and roll icon Elvis Presley turned down a request to use the singer’s music in the upcoming film “Priscilla.”

Like with any true story, moviemakers often attempt to retrieve real-life content from the people they are depicting in a project.

For Coppola’s A24-produced film centered on Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, whom the musician met and married in her teens, using the rocker’s songs would be beneficial, like it was for Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-nominated “Elvis,” which received the rights to use the artist’s music. But alas, Presley’s estate, which is predominately owned by Authentic Brands (85%), along with Presley’s family (15%), apparently rejected Coppola’s ask.

“They don’t like projects that they haven’t originated, and they’re protective of their brand,” Coppola said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “But that made us be more creative.”

Moving on, and doing the best with what they had, Coppola filled the film’s soundtrack with classic songs covered by Coppola’s husband, and pop band Phoenix’s frontman Thomas Mars.

The cinematic version of Priscilla’s life story was adapted from her memoir “Elvis and Me.” The film stars Cailee Spaeny, who plays Priscilla, and Jacob Elordi, who stars as Presley.

“Priscilla” will hit theaters Oct. 27 after making its North American premiere as the New York Film Festival’s Centerpiece Selection on Oct. 6.