‘Prison Break’ Reboot Lands Series Order at Hulu

“Prison Break” is getting a new chapter at Hulu. The show, which expands the universe of the original Fox series starring Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell, received a series order at the Disney-owned streamer from a pilot written by “Mayans M.C.” creator Elgin James, TheWrap has learned.

The new series centers around an ex-soldier turned corrections officer when she takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove how far she’ll go for someone she loves. The cast includes Emily Browning as Cassidy, Drake Rodger as Tommy, Lukas Gage as Jackson, Clayton Cardenas as Michael “Ghost”, JR Bourne as Junior, Georgie Flores as Andrea, and Myles Bullock as Darius “Red.”

This “Prison Break” is being considered a next chapter for the thriller franchise and is expected to feature a fresh cast of characters attempting a daring jailbreak. James will executive produce alongside “Prison Break” creator Paul Scheuring as well as “Prison Break” EPs Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein and Neal Moritz. The series produced by 20th Television.

Created by Scheuring, the original series centered on structural engineer Michael Scofield (Miller), who devises a plan to break his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Purcell), out of prison after Lincoln is wrongly accused of murdering the brother of the VP.

The series, which ran from 2005-08 on Fox with a one-season revival in 2017, has had a second life on Hulu, where all of its episodes are now streaming. “Prison Break” ranked as the No. 1 most-streamed series in August in the U.S., according to Nielsen data, and has ranked within Nielsen’s Top 10 most-streamed acquired series across 10 weeks in the past fourth months.

James served as co-creator, executive producer and showrunner for FX’s “Mayans M.C.” and also co-created Christopher Walken-led “The Outlaws.” He is represented by WME, Jamie Patricof at Hunting Lane and Tara Kole at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

Olmstead is a veteran film and television producer. She is producing the psychological horror film, “Mommy’s Home” for Lionsgate written and directed by James Morosini. She is also an executive producer on the upcoming thriller “Apex,” starring Charlize Theron, written by Jeremy Robbins, and directed by Baltasar Kormákur. She is producing several projects with Secret Menu including the Gilbert Goons documentary, the Alexander Brothers documentary, among others in development.