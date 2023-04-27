Priyanka Chopra Jonas can tell you there’s one key, for her, to being an action star: “I am so good at missing. Like, that’s my job in a fight.” As it turns out, it’s explicitly because she didn’t miss that she got injured on the set of “Citadel.”

The new series, streaming on Prime Video now, follows Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, a spy working for a top secret organization called Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Together, the two embark on massively high-stakes missions and, obviously, get thrown into dangerous situations.

In one such situation, according to Chopra Jonas, she’s set to take on five enemies. But before the day was out, she ended up taking a real blow to the face, which she later posted on Instagram.

Appearing on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast, Chopra Jonas explained that the battle scar came simply from a timing misfire.

“This was the camera,” she said with a laugh. “We were losing light, and it was one of those things where I was supposed to be thrown onto the ground, and the camera was supposed to come into a close up on my face. And he went in one inch more than he should have, I went in one inch more, and collided with me.”

Chopra Jonas noted that everyone was “stunned for second” before the ambulance came, and production was going to shut down, but she wanted to push through.

“I was like, ‘We have four shots left. So you’re saying I’m gonna have to come back, redo this whole day, get into this yucky, glamorous, you know, muddy, bloody makeup and shoot four shots?'” she recalled. “And they were like, ‘Well, we’re gonna have to come back to finish the scene.’ So we just put some surgical glue on there and stuck her together.”

She added, “And that’s why I’ll never have hair here again, but I think it kind of looks nice. I think it gives me credit.”

You can watch the full episode of “UnWrapped” on Friday, April 28, or listen to it on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

