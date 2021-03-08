Producers Guild Nominations Range From ‘Nomadland’ to ‘Borat’

Indie studios and streamers dominated the nominations for the 32nd annual Producers Guild of Awards, which were announced on Monday by the Producers Guild of America.

Netflix and Amazon each landed three films on the list of 10, with Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” making the list along with Amazon’ “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “One Night in Miami” and “Sound of Metal.”

The nominees also included A24’s “Minari,” Searchlight’s “Nomadland,” Focus Features’ “Promising Young Woman” and the sole film from a major studio, Warner Bros.’ “Judas and the Black Messiah.” (“Nomadland” was released by the Disney-owned Searchlight, and “Promising Young Woman” by the Universal-distributed Focus Features.)

“Judas and the Black Messiah” is the first film with an all-Black producing team ever nominated for the Producers Guild Award.

Writers Guild Nominates 'Trial of the Chicago 7,' 'One Night in Miami' - and 'Borat' Too

Among the notable films missing from the PGA list are Universal’s Paul Greengrass Western “News of the World”; Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” which Warner Bros. released into theaters during the summer, to limited success; Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” from Netflix; and Florian Zeller’s “The Father” from Sony Pictures Classics.

“Tenet” and especially “News of the World” are the kind of large-scale productions that would normally be celebrated by the Producers Guild, but both were overlooked after a year in which theatrical distribution for films like those was nearly impossible.

In general, Producers Guild feature-film nominations are a reliable predictor of Oscar success: Since the Academy and the Guild both expanded from five to 10 nominees in 2009, 87 of the 111 Producers Guild nominees have gone on to receive Oscar nominations, accounting for almost 90% of the Oscar nominations during that stretch.

The two awards have never completely agreed during that stretch, mostly because the Producers Guild stuck with a flat 10 nominees when the Academy moved to a variable number in 2011. But in three of the last four years, the slate of PGA nominees has included every film that would go on to be nominated for the Oscar.

SAG Awards 2021: The Full List of Nominees

In the 30 years of the Producers Guild Awards, which began in 1989, only once, in 1996, has the eventual Oscar Best Picture winner (which was “Braveheart” that year) not been first nominated by the guild.

In the animated feature category, two Pixar movies, “Soul” and “Onward,” were nominated alongside “The Croods: A New Age,” “Over the Moon” and “Wolfwalkers.”

Television nominations went to “Better Call Saul,” “Bridgerton,” “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian” and “Ozark” in the drama category, and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows” in comedy. Limited-series and TV-movie nominees included “I May Destroy You,” “Normal People,” The Queen’s Gambit,” “Bad Education,” “Hamilton” and “What the Constitution Means to Me.”

Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on March 24.

The nominations:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black

“Mank”

Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski

“Minari”

Producer: Christina Oh

“Nomadland”

Producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami …”

Producers: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein

“Promising Young Woman”

Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal”

Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“The Croods: A New Age”

Producer: Mark Swift

“Onward”

Producer: Kori Rae

“Over the Moon”

Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou

“Soul”

Producer: Dana Murray

“Wolfwalkers”

Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stephan Roelants

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Better Call Saul”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Bridgerton”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Crown”

Producers: Peter Morgan, Suzanne Mackie, Stephen Daldry, Andy Harries, Benjamin Caron, Matthew Byam Shaw, Robert Fox, Michael Casey, Andy Stebbing, Martin Harrison, Oona O’Beirn

“The Mandalorian”

Producers: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, Carrie Beck

“Ozark”

Producers: Jason Bateman, Chris Mundy, Bill Dubuque, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, John Shiban, Miki Johnson, Matthew Spiegel, Erin Mitchell, Martin Zimmerman, Peter Thorell

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Flight Attendant”

Producers: Greg Berlanti, Kaley Cuoco, Steve Yockey, Meredith Lavender, Marcie Ulin, Sarah Schechter, Suzanne McCormack, Jess Meyer, Raymond Quinlan, Jennifer Lence, Erika Kennair

“Schitt’s Creek”

Producers: Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, David West Read, Ben Feigin, Michael Short, Kurt Smeaton, Kosta Orfanidis

“Ted Lasso”

Producers: Bill Lawrence, Jason Sudeikis, Jeff Ingold, Bill Wrubel, Liza Katzer, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, Kip Kroeger, Brendan Hunt, Tina Pawlik, Joe Kelly

“What We Do in the Shadows”

Producers: Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi, Paul Simms, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Stefani Robinson, Sam Johnson, Marika Sawyer, Derek S. Rappaport

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

“I May Destroy You”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Normal People”

Producers: Lenny Abrahamson, Sally Rooney, Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Catherine Magee

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Producers: William Horberg, Allan Scott, Scott Frank, Marcus Loges, Mick Aniceto

“The Undoing”

Producers: Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Per Saari, Nicole Kidman, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, Celia Costas, Deb Dyer

“Unorthodox”

Producers: Anna Winger, Henning Kamm, Alexa Karolinksi

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Bad Education”

Producers: Fred Berger, Eddie Vaisman

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Hamilton”

Producers: Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jeffrey Seller

“Jane Goodall: The Hope”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“What the Constitution Means to Me”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“60 Minutes”

Producer: Bill Owens

“The Last Dance”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Laurel Canyon

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“McMillions”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Tiger King: Mayhem, Murder and Madness”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

“8:46 – Dave Chappelle”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Saturday Night Live”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

Producers: Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, Phil Keoghan

“The Masked Singer”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“Nailed It”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*

“The Voice”

Producers: *Eligibility Determination Pending*