The Producers Guild of America on Thursday said it stands “in solidarity” with SAG-AFTRA, saying in a statement on Instagram that by joining the Writers Guild of America in a strike, the two unions’ members are making a “monumental sacrifice” in an effort to bring about “meaningful change” in Hollywood.

“The Producers Guild of America stands with SAG-AFTRA as its members make the difficult decision to strike against the studios, companies, and streamers that make up the AMPTP. As the second major union to take this bold step, our industry stands at a pivotal moment in time. the combined actions of SAG-AFTRA and the ongoing writers’ strike signify a monumental sacrifice by actors and writers, one that is aimed at driving meaningful change within our industry,” the statement said.

“We believe that fair compensation and essential benefits, including access to health care–are a critical concern and the inherent right of every individual working in this industry. We stand in solidarity with our colleagues,” the statement concluded.

The PGA’s statement in support of SAG-AFTRA’s decision to join writers in striking follows similar statements by the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the Teamsters, the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and of course WGA.

Earlier Thursday, DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said, “The Directors Guild of America is extremely disappointed that the AMPTP did not fairly and reasonably address the important issues raised by SAG-AFTRA in negotiations.” Glatter also said DGA is “proud to stand with actors and writers in their fight.”

The strike became official in all but name at the stroke of midnight on Wednesday, when talks between the guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ended without agreement on a new contract and the guild confirmed its negotiating committee unanimously voted to recommend a strike.

The SAG-AFTRA national board voted in favor of a strike Thursday morning, and in a fiery press conference held at noon in Los Angeles, guild president Fran Drescher and the guild’s chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland laid out their reason for striking.

The SAG-AFTRA strike formally begins at 12:01 a.m., July 14, at which point Hollywood will be mired in its first double strike since 1960.