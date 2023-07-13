SAG-AFTRA members joined WGA members on the writers' picket lines outside Netflix headquarters in May, and are now set to join in an actors strike of their own

SAG-AFTRA members joined WGA members on the writers' picket lines outside Netflix's Los Angeles headquarters Tuesday. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Actors vs. Studios: What the 2 Sides Say Were the Sticking Points That Led to the Strike

July 13, 2023

”If you think this is a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again,“ said SAG-AFTRA lead negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

SAG-AFTRA’s intense press conference announcing a film and television actors strike offered a first glimpse at the sticking points that led the actors guild to walk away from talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers without a deal.

