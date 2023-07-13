Hollywood Studios outlined the deal they offered SAG-AFTRA in negotiations, which gave way to a strike beginning at midnight Thursday.

The elements offered included historic pay, audition protections and an AI proposal protecting actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members among others.

“A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life,” the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers said in a statement. “The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”

The full list of components offered by the AMPTP, which the SAG-AFTRA members have forgone in favor of their strike are listed below from the statement.