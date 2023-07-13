Hollywood Studios outlined the deal they offered SAG-AFTRA in negotiations, which gave way to a strike beginning at midnight Thursday.
The elements offered included historic pay, audition protections and an AI proposal protecting actors’ digital likenesses for SAG-AFTRA members among others.
“A strike is certainly not the outcome we hoped for as studios cannot operate without the performers that bring our TV shows and films to life,” the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers said in a statement. “The Union has regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry.”
The full list of components offered by the AMPTP, which the SAG-AFTRA members have forgone in favor of their strike are listed below from the statement.
- The highest percentage increase in minimums in 35 years
- 76% increase in High Budget SVOD foreign residuals
- Substantial increases in pension and health contribution caps
- Groundbreaking AI proposal which protects performers’ digital likenesses, including a requirement for performer’s consent for the creation and use of digital replicas or for digital alterations of a performance.
- 58% increase in salaries for major role (guest star) performers wages on High Budget SVOD Programs.
- Limitation of self-tape requests, including page, time and tech requirements. Options for virtual or in-person auditions.
- 11% pay increase in year 1 for background actors, stand-ins and photo doubles, an additional 17% increase for background actors required to do extensive self-styling, and an additional 62% increase for stand-ins required to deliver lines during a run-through and photo doubles required to memorize and deliver lines on camera.
- First-time-ever fixed residuals for Stunt Coordinators on television and High Budget SVOD programs.
- Shortened option periods for series regulars earning less than $65,000 per episode on a half-hour series or less than $70,000 per episode on a one-hour series.
- Dancers will now receive the on-camera rate for rehearsal days.
- Additional payments of 25% for dancers required to sing on camera during principal photography, as well as for singers required to dance on camera.
- First-of-its-kind provision establishing rates, terms and conditions for High Budget Programs made for AVOD.
- Hair and make-up consultation for performers of all complexions and hair textures.
- Limits on the amount of initial compensation that can be advanced or prepaid as residuals.