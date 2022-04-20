We've Got Hollywood Covered
Production Begins on ‘Chucky’ Season 2: Find Out Who’s Returning (Exclusive)

Brad Dourif voices the demonic doll in the USA/Syfy series

| April 20, 2022 @ 9:00 AM
Chucky, Brad Dourif

Brad Dourif voices Chucky (NBC)

Production on Season 2 of “Chucky” is underway, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Brad Dourif, who’s provided the voice of the homicidal doll for the last 35 years, returns along with Season 1 castmembers Zackary Arthur as Jack Wheeler, Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans, Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross, Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay, Christine Elise as Kyle and Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross.

The return of Jennifer Tilly, who voices Tiffany Valentine, was announced last month.

“Chucky” reached 11.6 million viewers in its first season across all platforms. The Season 1 finale aired Nov. 30.

The series is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by Don Mancini, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner and Jeff Renfroe.

Season 2 will launch on USA and SYFY this fall.

Top row: Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Barbara Alyn Woods. Bottom row: Alex Vincent, Kimberly Elise, Alyvia Alyn Lind (Photo courtesy NBCUniversal)

