“Promising Young Woman,” the dark comedy and #MeToo thriller starring Carey Mulligan and from “Killing Eve’s” Emerald Fennell, has landed a release date in domestic theaters on Christmas Day from Focus Features.

Focus has also debuted a new poster and a new trailer for “Promising Young Woman,” which first made its debut way back in January at Sundance but could now also become an Oscar player.

There’s only so many studio film still opening in theaters for the remainder of this year, but “Promising Young Woman” currently shares a release date with “Wonder Woman 1984,” “News of the World” with Tom Hanks, the documentary “The Truffle Hunters” and Pixar’s “Soul,” which is debuting straight to Disney+.

“Promising Young Woman” is something of a cross between an exploitation revenge fantasy and a romantic comedy. It stars Mulligan as a woman who once had a bright future but is now stuck and grieving after a mysterious event derailed her future. Now she lives a double life by night, teaching would-be sexual predators and abusers a lesson, but with an unexpected twist. And her life changes both when she’s given a chance to right the wrongs of the past and reconnects with a charming man played by Bo Burnham.

Fennell wrote and directed “Promising Young Woman,” which also stars Laverne Cox, Alison Brie, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Max Greenfield, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Lowell, Sam Richardson, Molly Shannon and Clancy Brown.

Fennell also produced “Promising Young Woman” along with Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment, as well as Ben Browning and Ashley Fox for FilmNation Entertainment.

see TheWrap's interview with Fennell and Burnham out of Sundance here.