American Cinematique’s 2025 Proof Film Festival Gives Top Honors to ‘Thirsty Girl,’ ‘My Kind of People’

American Cinematique’s third annual Proof Film Festival wrapped Nov. 9 at the Culver Theater in Los Angeles, honoring a new class of emerging filmmakers and their proof-of-concept short films. TheWrap served as a media partner for the 2025 festival, which crowned “Thirstygirl” and “My Kind of People” with top honors.

The festival’s biggest prize, the Grand Jury Award, went to “Thirstygirl,” directed by Alexandra Qin, earning the filmmaker two 4-Day Plus badges to the American Film Market and a $2,500 grant from the Proof Development Fund.

The Audience Award went to “My Kind of People” from Joe Picozzi, accompanied by a $1,000 grant. “The Taking of Courtroom One Two Three,” from writer-director Bomani J. Story, earned the runner-up slot and a Jury Special Mention.

In the competitive shorts categories, An Nguyen’s “We Used to Take the Long Way Home” received the Gold Award and a $1,000 grant. “Inner Demons,” directed by Jasmine J. Johnson, won the Silver Award and $750. The Bronze Award and a $500 grant went to “Love192” from Haydon Meyer. All three projects were funded through the Proof Development Fund.

This year also marked a new partnership between Proof and Kodak, which presented its inaugural Kodak Excellence in Analog Film Award. The prize — $5,000 worth of film stock and processing — went to “Make Me a Pizza.” The film was among several projects earning Jury Special Mentions, along with “Miriam,” “Such Good Friends” and “Cacique del Monte.”

In the festival’s industry-focused Pitch Deck Show and Tell, “The Re-Education of Jane Brown” from MK McGhee won a $500 grant, while “When I Taste Blood,” from Caydon LiRocchi, was named runner-up.

Judges for this year’s festival were Miranda Sarah Einy, Rachel Goldfinger, Sarah Marie Flores, Remy Solomon, Brett Robinson, Liz Sargent, Riley Chapman, Sara Koch, Kesila Childers, Aisling Scott Lynch, Reiko Napier Moreno and Yuky Shen. Filmmakers Reagan Yorke and Jillian Smith hosted.

Proof also unveiled a new partnership with Souvenir Studios: the Souvenir Studios Development Award, which will give the company the opportunity to select one or more projects from the 2025 slate to develop and finance as feature films. “Our ethos has always been to support and elevate young creatives,” Souvenir CEO José Fernández-Velasco said in a statement. “We couldn’t be happier to partner with Proof.”

Festival founder and American Cinematheque programmer Imani Davis said this year’s honorees embody Proof’s mission.

“Proof is all about connection between filmmakers, collaborators and the opportunities that grow from these early visions,” Davis said. “We’re grateful to all of the partners that make this possible. This year’s winners exemplify the daring, distinctive storytelling we’re proud to champion.”