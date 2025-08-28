American Cinematheque’s Proof Film Festival Unveils 3rd Annual Shorts Lineup

American Cinematheque announced the dates and programming for its third annual Proof Film Festival on Wednesday. This year’s lineup includes 37 proof-of-concept shorts from new filmmakers around the world.

The festival is scheduled to return to the Culver Theater in Downtown Culver City from Nov. 7-9.

This year, the festival will also debut the newly created Proof Development Fund, which provides unrestricted grants to the festival’s jury-selected winners, a way to help support the next stage in each project. The 2025 Grand Jury Prize winner will receive $2,500, with additional grant money available for other festival awardees.

“Proof gave us the credibility to be taken seriously by financiers. Winning the Audience Award was a pivotal moment that solidified our plans to move into production in Summer 2025,” Giselle Bonilla, who directed last year’s Audience Choice Winner “The Musical,” said of the fest.

“We’re all about being a springboard for these amazing projects and bringing in industry opportunity,” Imani Davis, American Cinematheque programmer and Proof’s founder and lead programmer. “Development funds across the film industry are shrinking, especially for emerging talent. There are things that need to be paid for in this stage of the journey and we would like to provide not only a platform for these projects but also the means to financially support the filmmaker’s ongoing development. The Proof Development Fund is a natural evolution of our mission.”

The full list of 2025 Proof Film Festival selections is below:

“After What Happened at the Library”

In the wake of a terrifying encounter, an overwhelmed drag queen struggles under the weight of public attention.

Directors: Syra McCarthy, Kyle Casey Chu

Writers: Kyle Casey Chu, Roísín Isner

Producers: Vee Godinez, Hillary Irene Pierce, Kyle Casey Chu, Roísín Isner

“Are You F–king Kidding Me?!”

When a broke birthday party clown finds out in the middle of the gig from hell that his mother is on her deathbed, he must do whatever it takes to afford a flight home to say goodbye — all the while slowly losing his grip on reality.

Director: Zen Pace

Writer: Zachary Solomon

Producers: Jinkx Monsoon, Rivkah Reyes, Emmolei Sankofa, Sho Matsubara

“Better Life”

When a groundbreaking medical procedure promises to turn slackers into overachievers, an aging Chinese father sees it as his last chance to achieve the American dream — through his unemployed adult daughter.

Director: Jessica Liu

Writer: Jessica Liu

Producer: Annie Huang

“Cacique del Monte”

After looting and desecrating sacred lands, Aníbal must escape from one of the most dangerous czars in the emerald trade, while holding onto a gem that could change his life.

Director: Mateo Martinez

Writers: Juan David Cobos, Mateo Martinez

Producers: Pablo Villalon, Karime Rodriguez, Mateo Martinez, Reset Global Media, Emerald Films, Disco Amarillo, Pendulocol

“Chow”

A man’s life begins to unravel after he eats an unsettling meal abroad and becomes obsessed with recreating it at home.

Directors: Kevin Armento, Jaki Bradley

Writer: Alexander Hacker

Producers: Carolyn Levine/Same But Different, Timothy Mendonça

“Content Is King”

Nick, a striving content creator, gets the opportunity of a lifetime to join a viral challenge on the popular vlog “Zane’s World,” risking his own safety for the chance at online fame.

Director: Ricardo “Tito” Jose Guzman

Writer: Ricardo “Tito” Jose Guzman

Producers: Anna Dvorak, Hunter Page-Lochard from Djali House Pty. Ltd.

“Creature Mountain”

This bite-sized web series tells the story of three animal strangers — a bird, a wolf and a mouse — who travel to Creature Mountain to scatter the ashes of their mutual friend, Gerry. When Gerry’s ashes awaken an ancient darkness within the mountain, the trio must overcome doubt, grief and fear to save the universe.

Director: Loring Weisenberger

Writers: Loring Weisenberger, Camille Lecoq

Producers: Loring Weisenberger, Camille Lecoq

“Eyecatcher”

In the heart of Koreatown, Los Angeles, a hardened young woman must protect her ailing father from a sinister entity.

Director: Jun Shimizu

Writer: Jun Shimizu

Producer: Becca Park

“Fairground”

Fed up with family criticism, a stifled farmer’s daughter distances herself from her parents as she navigates her self-identity at the forbidden county fair midway, discovering newfound independence and forming an unexpectedly deep connection.

Director: Jess Berry

Writer: Jess Berry

Producers: Giulia Alexander, Jess Berry

“Finding Daddy”

Sisters Dinky and Flossy are truly at rock bottom, but when they discover their estranged deadbeat dad flaunting wealth on a sugar-baby site, they pay him a visit to uncover the truth — and maybe some cash.

Director: Emily Wilson

Writer: Emily Wilson

Producer: Suki-Rose

“Fishtank”

Jules has been sober for a year, but she can’t stop vomiting goldfish. Striving to put her life back on track, she must preserve control when a fish enthusiast unexpectedly enters her life.

Director: Wendi Tang

Writer: Wendi Tang

Producers: Philip Yuzhong Ge, Apartment 3C

“Giselle”

An immigrant woman living in Los Angeles denies a series of spiritual signs urging her to confront the loss of her brother — and herself.

Director: Lauren Goetzman

Writer: Lauren Goetzman

Producers: Tony Yang, João Pereira-Webber

“Glitch Baby”

In 1990s suburbia, a tomboy’s humiliation triggers a quantum glitch, revealing a celestial self and the possibility of acceptance.

Director: Celine Sutter

Writer: Celine Sutter

Producers: Yaél Bermudez, Heather Francis

“Half a Life”

An immigration-documents counterfeiter is being exposed by local film students looking for clout.

Directors: Sanjit Majumdar, Ranju Majumdar

Writers: Sanjit Majumdar, Ranju Majumdar

Producers: Julius Pryor, Shruti Ganguly, Ranju Majumdar, Sanjit Majumdar, Finn Wittrock, Shlomo Godder, Bryan Edward Hill, Beesham A. Seecharan

“Homecoming”

Set in 1970, the mother and daughter of a notoriously rich family cope with the return of their lost child/brother.

Director: Quinn Sheehan-Hipple

Writers: Quinn Sheehan-Hipple, Oliver Heffron

Producers: Corrine Dye, Stephen Fitzgibbon, 1888

“I Didn’t Like You”

As two best friends scheme to spy on a date, they find the real story might be the one unfolding between them.

Director: Parker Fenady

Writer: Parker Fenady

Producers: Claire Loudis, Alexis G. Zall, Cooper Roth, Teddy Alvarez-Nissen, Parker Fenady

“Inner Demons”

Mya’s world takes a harrowing twist when pills meant to alleviate depression unwittingly unleash a nightmarish entity that embodies her inner turmoil. Mya finds herself entangled in a relentless battle against her own psyche, fighting not just for her mental well-being but her very survival.

Director: Jasmine J. Johnson

Writer: Jasmine J. Johnson

Producers: Mary Bonney, Whitney Fuller

“Love192”

As an online role-playing game faces shutdown, two teens decide to transcend the pixels that once held them apart.

Director: Haydon Mayer

Writer: Haydon Mayer

Producers: Ryan Dombrowski, Kaity Holmes, Audrey Mainville

“Man of the House”

An exhausted mom must face the monstrous truth about who — or what — her son becomes at night.

Director: Alex Henes

Writer: Alex Henes

Producers: Devin Das, Dan Asma, Lord Danger

“Miriam”

“Miriam” follows the girl chosen to be the first Bat Mitzvah of her Orthodox community and her scheme to skip lessons to pursue skateboarding.

Director: Josie Andrews

Writer: Levi Alexander

Producers: Brenda Goodman, Dumb Blonde Productions

“Mr. Static”

A woman must watch a livestream of household murders mysteriously broadcast to an old television, or face dire consequences.

Director: Mike Williamson

Writer: Mike Williamson

Producers: Mike Williamson, Paul Hart-Wilden

“My Favorite Murderer”

Gayle is a true-crime aficionado who has managed to find the one guy who doesn’t see it as a red flag. Her boyfriend, Cameron, even throws her a surprise birthday party. But when her dreamboat slips out in the middle of the night, Gayle’s favorite pastime faces off with her lifelong quest: true crime vs. true love. Can she have both?

Director: Tina Carbone

Writers: Annette Cirelle, Martin Spanjers

Producers: Annette Cirelle, Martin Spanjers, Tina Carbone

“My Kind of People”

After a DNA test uncovers his father’s adoption, a proud paesano from Providence, Rhode Island, grapples with the revelation that he’s not actually Italian American. With the foundation of his identity destroyed and his familial bonds broken, he begins to spiral.

Director: Joe Picozzi

Writer: Joe Picozzi

Producers: Lauren Germani, Alex Berard, Joe Picozzi

“Prey for Us”

A woman goes home with a mysterious stranger, and they discover neither person is what they seem.

Director: Zoe Kerr

Writer: Zoe Kerr

Producers: Sonia Proctor, Amber Rossi, Luv Patel, Tiny Planet Production

“Scene House”

In a dystopian future, actors live as spectacle in The Scene House, where observers can interact with them like exhibits in a zoo. As one actor questions their existence, the boundaries blur between performance and reality, unraveling the unsettling truth about their world and the greater one outside.

Director: Annabella Fazio

Writer: Annabella Fazio

Producers: Lia Lee, Sarah Carter, Cheshire Moon Productions

“Shangri-La”

A romantic dramedy set in a senior facility following Joe, an ailing senior who fears he’ll never have sex again. When his old high school crush, Daphne, moves in, Joe asks his best friend, Alma, to be his wingwoman — unaware that she has strong feelings for him.

Director: Rhys Raiskin

Writers: Rhys Raiskin, Hannah Rice

Producer: Jeffrey Ramos

“Spool”

Two sisters struggle with their father’s cognitive decline while investigating a mysterious hole in his house that seemingly has no bottom.

Director: Mike Manning

Writer: Mike Gerbino

Producers: Wesley Barker, BME

“Such Good Friends”

After reevaluating a toxic friendship, Emma tries to overcome her people-pleasing ways by cutting ties with a lifelong friend. The next day, she learns that her decision has ended more than just a friendship. Emma finds herself falling into old patterns with her ex-best friend’s family while struggling to keep a dark secret from them.

Director: Bri Klaproth

Writers: Bri Klaproth, Jon Walkup

Producers: Rachel Rambaldi, Jon Walkup, Bri Klaproth

“Sunday Sauce”

A repressed father. A buried secret. A chaotic family dinner. As the night unfolds, Catholic guilt warps reality — and his hidden desires erupt into something surreal.

Director: Matt Campanella

Writer: Matt Campanella

Producers: Matt Campanella, Anthony Campanella

“Sweetly”

A slight-statured, deadly corporate fixer exploits people’s assumptions about his rare spinal condition to do the dirty work of the world’s richest companies too afraid to do it themselves.

Directors: Brett Maline, Christian Lybrook

Writers: Brett Maline, Christian Lybrook

Producers: Brett Maline, Christian Lybrook

“The Fencer”

Gabbie is a young up-and-coming fencer who through years of training has shaped herself into one of the greatest in the country. She’s led by her domineering father and coach, Enzo, who is determined to give his daughter the opportunities he never had. But when Gabbie is struck by a critical injury, she must choose between longevity and legacy.

Director: Nicholas Marchetti

Writer: Nicholas Marchetti

Producers: Alanah Pearce, Angela Wong Carbone, George Makrinos

“The Rebirth”

An overworked waitress takes a black-market abortion pill that gives her an unexpected side effect.

Director: Connie Shi

Writer: Connie Shi

Producers: Connie Shi, Yuki Maekawa-Ledbetter, Justine Sweetman, Stephanie Bonner

“The Taking of Courtroom One Two Three”

When rebellious Abigail shows up for jury selection, she learns the only way to shirk her duty is to steal a ticket out — and to do that, she’ll need help to pull off the heist of the century.

Director: Bomani J. Story

Writer: Kyu Saiewitz

Producers: Kyle Bowles, John Ierardi, Bo Youngblood, Macro

“Thirstygirl”

On a road trip with her younger sister, Charlie struggles to hide a secret addiction.

Director: Alexandra Qin

Writer: Alexandra Qin

Producers: Alexandra Qin, Brooke Goldman, Esteban Pedraza

“We Used to Take the Long Way Home”

Returning to Vietnam for the first time since middle school, a teenage girl reunites with old friends for a nostalgic summer road trip to Lake Perfect.

Director: An Nguyen

Writer: An Nguyen

Producers: Max Retik, Hoa Pham

“What’s the Deal With Birds?”

A trailblazing young birder sets out to answer the age-old question: What’s the deal with birds? When a strange bird offers her answers, things begin to take flight.

Director: Taylor Bakken

Writer: Taylor Bakken

Producers: Kari O’Hara, Tori Kotsen

“When Big People Lie”

Young Elvis’ world begins to sink when his mother marries an immigrant stranger for money.

Director: Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz

Writers: Gianfranco Fernández-Ruiz, Pablo Cervera Gutierrez

Producers: Gus Murray, Amy Kouxiao