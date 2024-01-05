Former Twitter head of ad sales Sarah Personette has been tapped by digital news startup Puck as the company’s new CEO.

Personette will begin her role — which has been vacant since Puck co-founder Joe Purzycki left in May — on Jan. 7.

The former head of advertising sales for Twitter left the social media company shortly after billionaire Elon Musk took over in 2022. Prior to her tenure at Twitter, Personette briefly served as COO of Refinery29; she also served as Facebook’s VP of global business marketing from 2014 to 2017.

Personette is now joining a two-year-old publication, whose reporters specifically focus on the intersection between Hollywood, media, tech, finance, and politics. The organization has garnered nearly 40,000 paying subscribers and has surpassed $10 million in revenue in 2023, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Recently, Puck has expanded into fashion business coverage, adding chief correspondent at Business of Fashion Lauren Sherman to the roster. Additionally, the company announced that it hired Sports Business Journal reporter John Ourand to cover the lucrative business of sports.

In August, Puck raised over $10 million in a Series B growth round led by British investment firm J Rothschild Capital Management, without a CEO in place.

Puck was founded in 2021 and launched after raising a $7 million Series A funding round. As of this year, the outlet’s combined free and paid subscriber base reached roughly 240,000 subscribers.

The business model of Puck allows its journalists to take a share of the subscription revenue that their reporting brings in, valuing talent that is able to build an individual brand for its consumers.