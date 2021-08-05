Dylan Byers, Julia Ioffe, Pete Hamby Join Newly Named Puck News

Puck News, a new media startup launching with Matt Belloni as its founding partner, unveiled a slate of big-name hires Wednesday, including NBC News’ Dylan Byers and political reporting veteran Julia Ioffe.

Longtime New York Times contributor William D. Cohan, former Recode and CNN reporter Teddy Schleifer, author Baratunde Thurston, former Vanity Fair columnist Peter Hamby and former Vanity Fair writer Tina Nguyen were also announced as Puck’s new hires.

Belloni, former editorial director at The Hollywood Reporter, used his email newsletter, “What I’m Hearing…” to make the announcement, which also included the revelations of Puck’s name and that the newsletter itself is part of Puck. He described the venture as “a new digital media company focused on the inside conversation at the nexus of Wall Street, Washington, Hollywood, and Silicon Valley.”

“Puck is a platform for smart, engaging (and, yes, occasionally dishy) journalism owned and operated by the journalists themselves,” he wrote. “Our mission is to bring you the story behind the story. (The name is a nod to Shakespeare—as well as to the building where humor magazine Spy was born.)”

Puck will live at puck.news, but subscribers can access members-only emails as well as a podcast called “The Inner Circle” along with exclusive videos and events. “What I’m Hearing…” will continue to blast out to its current mailing list until Labor Day and Belloni’s emails will primarily be members-only content after that.

Membership is $75 per year.