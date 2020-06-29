Puerto Rican Astrologer Walter Mercado Wishes Lots of Love in ‘Mucho Mucho Amor’ Trailer (Video)

Documentary debuts on Netflix on July 8

| June 29, 2020 @ 10:36 AM

The late Puerto Rican astrologer Walter Mercado wishes you lots of love from the great beyond in the first trailer for his documentary film “Mucho Mucho Amor,” which examines the fascinating legacy and legend of one of the Spanish-speaking TV world’s brightest stars.

“Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado” is a Netflix documentary about the extravagant Mercado, who every day for decades charmed the world with televised horoscopes and psychic predictions until he one day mysteriously disappeared. Mercado wore sequined capes, opulent jewelry and gave horoscopes of love and hope to his viewers, reaching over 120 million viewers in the Latin world at the peak of his career.

And he became iconic for his gender nonconforming look and persona that’s equal parts Oprah, Liberace and Mr. Rogers. The documentary from directors Christina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch captures Mercado’s final two years of his life after he passed away in November of last year from kidney failure and looks at how he grappled with aging, his legacy and prepared for one last star-studded spectacle.

Also Read: 'Mucho Mucho Amor' Film Review: Rapturous Documentary Pays Tribute to Scintillating Oracle Walter Mercado

“From the moment I was born, I realized I was not like everybody. Everything about me was different,” Mercado says in the first trailer for the film. “I’m a fortune teller, but I don’t like to know my future. I just want to enjoy this moment of my life.”

“Mucho Mucho Amor” even includes interviews with stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eugenio Derbez who speak to Mercado’s incredibly legacy on their own careers and in their own household.

The film first premiered at Sundance earlier this year, and Netflix will now release “Mucho Mucho Amor” on the streaming service on July 8. Check out the trailer for the film above.

