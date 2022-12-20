Pusha T is no longer the president of Kanye “Ye” West’s record label GOOD Music, which the “Donda” artist launched in 2004 under Def Jam, XXL Magazine reports.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, who was appointed to the role by Ye in 2015, now just has a 50/50 venture with Def Jam for his solo music and label, Heir Wave Music Group.

Def Jam’s partnership with GOOD Music ended last year.

Pusha T told the outlet that he has “never had a filter” with the since-disgraced rapper and often disagreed with him politically tracing back to when they first began collaborating with each other in 2010. However, he hasn’t communicated with Ye since.

“He’s not speaking to me now,” he said. “If you ain’t with it, you ain’t down. And I ain’t with it. I’m not budging on that. I’m not with it. I heard about this new stuff [on InfoWars]. I don’t know. It’s something that just sort of tells me he’s not well, at the same time. I will say that. It’s going to places where it’s no way to move around it.”

Speaking with XXL for its latest cover, the rapper continued: “It’s beyond that and it’s nothing to tap dance around. It’s wrong. Period. But to me, it’s just me and him having a difference of opinion yet again. ’Cause we done had this for years.”

Earlier this month, Ye appeared on Alex Jones’ alt-right show to spew antisemitic hate speech, which included praising Nazis and Adolf Hitler. Ye has since grown close with known white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, whom he brought to the interview. The disturbing appearance marked the latest in a long line of antisemitic comments made by the rapper, which resulted in a larger music, fashion and entertainment industries-wide push to distance companies from him back in October.

Last month, Pusha T censured Ye in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, saying, “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”