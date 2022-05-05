‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Gets Series Order at NBC

“Quantum Leap” is officially back. The reboot of the beloved sci-fi series has been ordered to series, NBC announced on Thursday.

The new version stars Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin Can F**k Himself as Dr. Ben Seong, whose team restarts the Quantum Leap accelerator 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) disappeared.

Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee costar.

Seong is described as a “spiritual successor” to Beckett. Per NBC, the character is “both a scientist and man of faith. He’s a world-renowned physicist working on a time travel project known as Quantum Leap.”

Hudson will play Magic, a military veteran and head of the time travel project at Quantum Leap.

While fans fervently hope Bakula will be back in some capacity, no announcement about his involvement with the new version has been made. He was announced to lead Shaun Cassidy’s NBC pilot “Unbroken” in March.

The series is from “La Brea” executive producers Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, “Blindspot” creator Martin Gero, and “Quantum Leap” creator Don Bellisario and co-narrator Deborah Pratt.

