Sterling K. Brown, left, and Jon Huertas on the last Miguel episode of "This Is Us." (NBC)

NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ Farewell to Miguel Episode Tops Tuesday Ratings

by | May 4, 2022 @ 3:29 PM

In a close race, CBS’ ”FBI“ rerun wins for total viewers

“This Is Us” took a ratings dip this week, but still managed to prevail as the top-rated show during primetime on Tuesday. 

The episode, which bid farewell to Jon Huertas’ Miguel, earned a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is low compared to last week’s 0.84. But viewership was relatively unchanged, with 4.7 million tuning in this week. Last week, there were 4.9 million total viewers.

Katie Campione

