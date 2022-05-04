In a close race, CBS’ ”FBI“ rerun wins for total viewers

The episode, which bid farewell to Jon Huertas’ Miguel, earned a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which is low compared to last week’s 0.84. But viewership was relatively unchanged, with 4.7 million tuning in this week. Last week, there were 4.9 million total viewers.

“This Is Us” took a ratings dip this week, but still managed to prevail as the top-rated show during primetime on Tuesday.

Even though it was a re-airing this week, “FBI” still managed to beat “This Is Us” for total viewers, securing 4.8 million eyeballs (and a 0.41 rating, which is solid for a rerun).

And on ABC, viewers were treated to a slate of premieres, which all performed fairly average: mini golf competition “Holey Moley” (0.43 and 2.8 million), Season 3 of “The Chase” (0.29 and 2.3 million), and the new true crime series “Who Do You Believe?” (0.25 and 1.8 million).

Here’s how primetime went down across the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.44 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demo. CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 3.9 million, according to official Nielsen numbers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.36 in the demo, while NBC was second in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million.

On NBC, “Young Rock” kicked off primetime with a 0.34 demo rating and 2.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Mr. Mayor” drew a 0.22 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers. “This Is Us” took home a 0.69 demo rating and 4.7 million total viewers at 9, and “New Amsterdam” ended the night with a 0.35 demo rating and 3.4 million total viewers at 10.

CBS opted for reruns on Tuesday night. “FBI” was first with a 0.41 demo rating and 4.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “FBI: International” secured a 0.35 demo rating and 3.8 million total viewers. “FBI: Most Wanted” rounded things out with a 0.31 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was third in ratings with an average 0.34 in the demo, and ABC was fourth with an average 0.32 in the demo. The networks tied for total viewers, each with an average of 2.3 million.

On Fox, “The Resident” earned a 0.38 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. “Name That Tune” received a 0.3 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 9. Fox doesn’t have primetime programming at 10.

There were a host of premieres on ABC, starting with “Holey Moley” which got a 0.43 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Chase” scored a 0.29 demo rating and 2.3 million total viewers. “Who Do You Believe?” had a 0.25 demo rating and 1.8 million total viewers at 10.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.12 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 597,000. “Superman & Lois” got a 0.16 demo rating and 730,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “Naomi” had a 0.08 demo rating and 465,000 total viewers at 9.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.5 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.7 million. “Soltero Con Hijas” earned a 0.5 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.5 demo rating and 1.7 million total viewers. At 10, “Madre” received a 0.5 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 975,000. “Exatlón,” which began at 7 p.m., had a 0.2 demo rating and 971,000 total viewers. “Hercai: Amor y Venganza” got a 0.3 demo rating and 1.2 million viewers at 9. At 10, “Pasión de Gavilanes” received a 0.3 demo rating and 746,000 total viewers.