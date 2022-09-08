Queen Elizabeth II’s death has roused sympathies and remembrances from musicians, Hollywood figures and leaders around the world.

Her Majesty died Thursday, per an announcement from Buckingham Palace. She was 96 and will be remembered as the longest-serving British monarch, sitting the throne for 70 years.

In the wake of her death, her eldest son Charles will become king at the age of 73, making him the oldest monarch in British history at the time of his coronation.

Rockstar Sir Elton John remembers her as “a huge part of my life from childhood to this day,” and he will miss her dearly.

“Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened to hear the news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth’s passing,” the “Benny and the Jets” singer wrote on Instagram. “She was an inspiring presence to be around, and lead the country through some of our greatest, and darkest, moments with grace, decency and a genuine caring warmth.”

Ozzy Osbourne also tweeted his mourning for the monarch.

“With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote.

Duran Duran shared similar sentiments in an Instagram post.

“She dedicated her life to the people and set an extraordinary example to the world throughout her reign,” the band wrote. “She’s seen changes that are beyond what any of us can imagine. She has faced challenges that she has risen to time and again. Her life has been remarkable in so many ways.”

The new king released a statement in response to his mother’s death.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” he wrote. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy took quickly to Twitter to express condolences.

“It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” he wrote. “On behalf of the [Ukrainian] people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed sympathies.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years,” he wrote. “I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century.”

Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement regarding the Queen’s death, praising her leadership and roles as a mother, grandmother, wife and more.

“In her unrivaled, impressive reign as Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen Elizabeth II led her people, and at times the world, through historical events with the utmost dignity, grace, and valor,” he wrote.

Dame Helen Mirren, who portrayed Her Majesty in the film “The Queen,” for which she won an Academy Award wrote on Instagram, “I am proud to be an Elizabethan. We mourn a woman, who, with or without the crown, was the epitome of nobility.”

Read on for more expressions of admiration as well as reminders of the complex rule of Queen Elizabeth II.

Like so many of you, Michelle and I are grateful to have witnessed Her Majesty’s dedicated leadership, and we are awed by her legacy of tireless, dignified public service. Our thoughts are with her family and the people of the United Kingdom at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sbID222iSQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 8, 2022

The world has lost a dedicated and remarkable leader. The achievements of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth span over three generations, and she will be remembered across the world. My heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family, to the people in the UK and the Commonwealth of Nations. — Anniken Huitfeldt (@AHuitfeldt) September 8, 2022

The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022

The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

On behalf of the people of Scotland, I convey my deepest condolences to The King and the Royal Family. https://t.co/o2XqGJMF2S — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) September 8, 2022

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 8, 2022

Up to the mountain, Queen. 👑 @PattyGMusic



(yes, I’m calling the piano tuner after this) pic.twitter.com/cAULeRMpb0 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) September 8, 2022

Black and brown people around the world who were subject to horrendous cruelties and economic deprivation under British colonialism are allowed to have feelings about Queen Elizabeth.



After all, they were her "subjects" too. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) September 8, 2022

The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era. 👑 RIP 💔 https://t.co/WZWpGIaXoH — ParisHilton (@ParisHilton) September 8, 2022

There is nothing more noble than to devote your life to the service of others. We stand with the people of the UK and Commonwealth in honoring the life and dedication to duty of her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/GkLpqyovlh — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 8, 2022

The world has lost an extraordinary person, Queen Elizabeth. I always respected and appreciated her energy, dedication, fortitude…her deep sense of duty….and the fact that she loved her job and her people loved her back. The true and sad end of an era…. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 8, 2022

The President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi, has expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal family, the government, and the people of Great Britain on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning monarch in the history of Great Britain. pic.twitter.com/x2R3TIAz4m — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Thank you Ma’am, for everything. — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) September 8, 2022