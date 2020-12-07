Queen Latifah will star in and executive produce a movie for Netflix called “End of the Road” that will see her on the run from a mysterious killer while on a road trip with her family.

Millicent Shelton, a director on “Black-ish” as well as episodes of “Insecure,” “P-Valley,” “Hunters” and “The Walking Dead,” will direct the feature “End of the Road.” David Loughery, who wrote “The Intruder” and “Obsessed,” is writing the script based on an original screenplay by Christopher Moore.

In the action-thriller “End of the Road,” Latifah stars as a recently widowed woman who, after losing her job, drives her family cross-country to start a new life. In the New Mexico desert, cut off from help, they must learn to fight back when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

Tracey Edmonds is producing for Edmonds Entertainment (“Soul Food,” “Jumping the Broom”), as are Mark Burg for Twisted Pictures and Brad Kaplan.

Latifah will also executive produce with Shakim Compere for Flavor Unit Entertainment. No other cast has been set.

Before her career in television, Shelton started as a New York City music video director, and she’s worked on a variety of both comedies and dramas and most recently directed the pilot of the upcoming Starz comedy series “Run The World.” “End of the World” is Shelton’s first feature since 1998’s “Ride.”

Queen Latifah most recently starred in “Hollywood” as Oscar-winner Hattie McDaniel, and she’s currently filming the sports film “Hustle” alongside Adam Sandler and Robert Duvall.