‘Queen of the South’ to End With Season 5 at USA Network

“Queen of the South” will end with its upcoming fifth season at USA, the network announced Monday.

The Alice Braga-led crime drama will return for its final 10-episode run on Wednesday, April 7. Watch a trailer for the season above.

“We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey,” executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato and David Friendly said in a joint statement. “‘Queen of the South’ began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans. We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life.”

Also Read: Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Co-Star Patrick J Adams Calls Out Royal Family Amid Bullying Accusations

“For five incredible seasons, ‘Queen of the South’ has captivated us with brilliant storytelling and bold, powerful characters,” Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal’s chairman of entertainment networks, added. “This series broke boundaries for the genre, and we are so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with this incredible team of creators, cast and crew along with our studio partners at 20th Television and UCP. As we close this final chapter, we look forward to a great season culminating in a finale that will give our fans the ending they deserve.”

The series, an adaptation of the best-selling novel “La Reina Del Sur” by Arturo Pérez-Reverte, tells the story of Teresa Mendoza (Braga), a woman who is forced to run from the Mexican cartel and seek refuge in America, and her eventual rise to power over her own drug trafficking empire. In addition to “Queen of the South,” the novel also received a Spanish-language adaptation at USA’s sister network Telemundo.

“Queen of the South” is co-produced by 20th Television and UCP. In addition to starring, Braga also executive produces alongside showrunners David T. Friendly, Dailyn Rodriguez and Ben Lobato.