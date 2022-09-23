‘Queer as Folk’ Reboot Canceled on Peacock After 1 Season

The “Queer as Folk” reboot won’t be getting a second season. The show, which debuted on Peacock in June, has been canceled, creator Stephen Dunn announced in a statement on Instagram.

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk’. This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family. But today we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season. We know how much it’s meant to the fans and while we’re heartbroken we won’t get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We’re so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show. #QueerAsFamily,” Dunn said.

Alongside Dunn, the show was executive produced by Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler and Louise Pedersen for All3 Media International. Brian Dannelly served as executive producer/director. The Studio is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The Peacock series was actually the third iteration of “Queer as Folk.” The original British series ran for just 10 episodes in 1999 and 2000. Showtime produced an American adaptation that ran for 5 seasons and 83 episodes from 2000-2005.