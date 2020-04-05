Quentin Tarantino Wanted Laurence Fishburne for the ‘Luke Cage’ Movie He Never Made

This is what we may have gotten instead of “Jackie Brown”

| April 5, 2020 @ 1:08 PM
Mike Colter Luke Cage Laurence Fishburne Quentin Tarantino

Marvel/Netflix/Getty

Quentin Tarantino’s films have left a big mark on cinema, but the only thing that might be as wild as shooting Hitler in a burning theater or beating up the Manson family might be the movies he has not made… like a “Luke Cage” film with Laurence Fishburne.

This past week, Tarantino appeared on Amy Schumer’s podcast “3 Girls, 1 Keith,” and the conversation turned to an idea that came to him while working on “Pulp Fiction” — to make a movie about the first black superhero to get his own comic book. Tarantino said that he was a big comic book collector growing up and that Marvel’s “Luke Cage” was his favorite series, fitting considering Cage was created alongside the wave of blaxploitation films in the 1970s that the filmmaker has also expressed passion for.

So what killed the idea? Tarantino pins it on bickering with his “comic-geek friends,” who didn’t like his idea to have Fishburne play Luke. At the time, Fishburne was on a roll with performances in films like Spike Lee’s “School Daze” and Abel Ferrara’s polarizing crime thriller “King of New York,” the latter of which Tarantino thought was proof he was ready for the role. But Tarantino’s friends thought that someone else should play the hero: Wesley Snipes.

Also Read: Quentin Tarantino on What Happened to Leonardo DiCaprio's Character After 'Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood'

“All my friends were like, ‘It’s got to be Wesley Snipes,'” Tarantino recalled. “And I go, ‘Look, I like Wesley Snipes, but Larry Fishburne is practically Marlon Brando. I think Fish is the man.’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, but he’d have to get in shape in a big way. Snipes is that way already!’ And I go, ‘F–k that! That’s not that important! F–k you, you ruined the whole damn thing!'”

Film buffs know what happened next: “Pulp Fiction” became arguably Tarantino’s most famous film, earning the Palme D’Or, a screenplay Oscar, and the adoration of film school dudes everywhere. Riding high from that film’s success, Tarantino decided to explore his passion for blaxploitation not with “Luke Cage” but with Pam Grier in the cult film “Jackie Brown.”

Meanwhile, Fishburne went on to take his most iconic role as Morpheus in “The Matrix,” while Snipes did the same with another superhero film, “Blade.” More than two decades later, “Luke Cage” finally got the Hollywood treatment with a two-season Netflix series starring Mike Colter.

Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': How the Stars Compare to Real-Life Characters (Photos)

  • once upon a time in hollywood charles manson tarantino
  • leonardo dicaprio brad pitt tarantino
  • sharon tate margot robbie tarantino
  • Charles Manson Damon Herriman
  • george spahn bruce dern tarantino
  • squeaky fromme dakota fanning tarantino
  • jay sebring emile hirsch tarantino
  • roman polanski Rafal Zawierucha tarantino
  • bruce lee mike moh tarantino
  • wayne maunder luke perry tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
  • james stacy timothy olyphant tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
  • connie stevens dreama walker
  • steve mcqueen damian lewis tarantino
  • michelle phillips rebecca rittenhouse tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
  • joanna pettet rumer willis tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
  • sam wannamaker nicholas hammond tarantino
  • charles tex watson austin butler
  • susan atkins sadie mikey madison taratino once upon a time in hollywood
  • katie patricia krenwinkel madisen beaty tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
  • linda kasabian dallas jay hunter tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
  • catherine gypsy share lena dunham tarantino charles manson
  • Voytek Frykowski costa ronin once upon a time in hollywood tarantino
  • abigail folger samantha robinson tarantino
  • kitty lutesinger margaret qualley tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
  • lulu leslie van houten Victoria Pedretti tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
  • steve clem grogan james landry hebert tarantino once upon a time in hollywood
1 of 26

Many stars in Tarantino’s 2019 movie play actual people in 1969 Los Angeles, from Steve McQueen to Sharon Tate

Quentin Taratino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is set on 1969 around the time of the notorious 1969 Manson Family murders -- and features a mix of both real-life and fictional characters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE