Questlove Digests New Beatles Doc: ‘To Create Under These Circumstances is CRAZY’

Self-professed music nerd Questlove has seen Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back,” which takes viewers where they’ve never been before – into the actual production of the band’s last album, 1970’s “Let It Be.”

In a thread posted to Twitter on Saturday morning, Questlove shared his thoughts about the Beatles’ creative process featured in the documentary series.

“To create under these circumstances is CRAZY: It’s the atmosphere I loathe: I need 1. No cameras 2. No friends/partners/kids/spouses 3. No open air — need WALLS 4. No Management interrupting — but that therin lies the problem too: I allowed the word “NO” into my process,” tweeted Questlove.

“I’m really sick that no one had the idea to let cameras in while Voodoo was being made. I know a ishload of dats were running 24/7 in case an idea surfaced so whoever directs Voodoo 40/50/etc gotta get creative but I love to see that we were the only ones alone in the process” Questlove added.

Using unseen footage originally captured for Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s 1970 documentary “Let It Be” that accompanied the album, this long-gestating project attempts to offer a fuller look at the creation of the album, as the original doc has been criticized for emphasizing the friction of the band’s final days over anything else.

“The Beatles: Get Back” is currently airing over three consecutive nights on Disney+ which started on Nov. 25, to both capture a huge captive audience of families at home for Thanksgiving, and also to give off the most massive “Beatles: Anthology” vibes possible.

In his review of the documentary, TheWrap’s Steve Pond wrote, “The Beatles: Get Back” is a three-part documentary series from Peter Jackson that asks a simple question: How much do you love the Beatles? And honestly, the answer has to be “a lot” if you’re going to sit through another supersize Jacksonian trilogy, in which the “Lord of the Rings” maestro gives us three installments that average more than two-and-a-half hours each to dig deeply in the Beatles’ rocky journey through January 1969.”